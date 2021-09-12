Fortnite Operation Skyfire, Season 7 Live event timings for US, UK, Australia, India, and other countries

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is all set to conclude in a few hours. However, before the transition to Season 8 can take place, players will be able to participate in a massive live event that has been code named 'Operation Skyfire.'

The live event will see Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order come together to bring down the alien Mothership hovering in the sky. This will bring an end to the alien invasion that started at the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite, once and for all.

The falling debris from the Mothership is expected to cause a lot of destruction on the island, and this will eventually set the stage for Chapter 2 Season 8. Multiple map changes are expected to happen in Season 8, and the community is excited for the new content to reveal itself later today.

Regional timings for 'Operation Skyfire' in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite players will be able to experience the end of Season 7 with this upcoming live event. All players who want to participate in this event are expected to log in 30 minutes before the start of the event. A special playlist will be added to the game mode roster, and players can enter the live event directly from that feature.

No replays for this mode will be available. Fortnite players who wish to re-watch the event or content creators who want to document themselves in this massive live event will have to record it with their equipment.

Below are all the regional timings for the UK, USA, Australia, India and other major regions:

North America East - 4.00 PM ET North America West - 1.00 PM PT Brazil - 5.00 PM Rio time Europe - England 9.00 PM BST/ 10.00 PM CEST Oceania - Australia 6.00 AM AEST/ New Zealand 8.00 AM NZST Asia - India 1.30 AM IST/ 4.00 AM Singapore Time Middle East - Midnight UAE time

Servers are expected to be down after the live event, and players might have to wait a few hours before they can jump straight into Season 8 of Fortnite.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar