Fortnite player actually gets lucky while gambling in the game

A viral video on Reddit posted by u/ShittyGigachad32 10 days ago is living proof of how lucky one can get with a Random Vending Machine. The incident involving them has to be the best example of gambling in gaming history that actually paid off. The item the machine gave the player helped them get out of an impossible situation.

Random Vending Machines in Fortnite are rarely helpful. Players end up getting the most useless items for 100 Gold Bars. Naturally, using these machines is always a gamble, one that hardly pays off. Therefore, when a player claims that they got just what they needed from the machine to pull off an insane clutch, it's hard to believe them. Luckily, this individual has proof.

Random Vending Machine in Fortnite gives player exactly what they need

Epic Games added Vending Machines to the Battle Royale game back in Season 3. The machines come in three different types: Weapon-O-Matic, Mending Machine, and Malfunctioning Machine. Players can trade in Gold Bars for different weapons from the Weapon-O-Matic and healing items from the Mending Machine.

The Malfunctioning Machine, on the other hand, can deliver anything, ranging from a corn to legendary weapons. Clearly, this is the biggest gamble that players can practice in the Battle Royale game. Given the number of items the machine has to offer, the probability of getting exactly what one needs is very low. This is what made the viral Reddit clip even more amazing.

In the clip, a player is engaged in a long-range fight. Unfortunately, he only has one heavy ammo left and misses his last sniper shot. Then, what seems like a lost battle is quickly turned around after the player notices a Malfunctioning Vending Machine.

The player has enough Gold Bars for only one spin. And to their disbelief, the machine ends up offering 20x Heavy ammo.

After the user wins the biggest Fortnite jackpot, he has to make it count. Thankfully, with the newfound ammo that he needed, he scopes in on the opponent and manages to eliminate him with a single headshot from the Sniper Rifle.

Reddit reacts to extremely lucky Fortnite player

If the player had gone up to his friends and told them the story of his luckiest Fortnite moment ever, they wouldn't have believed him. Luckily, he has a clip to speak for him.

After he uploaded the clip on Reddit, many users were shocked by his luck. They were amazed by the fact that the Random Vending Machine gave him exactly what he needed for the clutch.

Luck like Gigachad32's is extremely hard to come by in a game like Fortnite Battle Royale. This makes the clip unique, and everyone on the Subreddit appreciated it. The only thing missing from the amazing clutch was a Victory Royale.

Fortnite is definitely a game that requires a lot of skill. Players need to have a good aim, building skills, and rotation in order to get as many Victory Royales as possible. However, sometimes, luck can also help them come out on top, as evidenced by the Reddit clip.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far