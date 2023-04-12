Fortnite player creates boss fight in Creative 2.0

Fortnite Creative 2.0 allows players to unleash their creativity and build amazing custom games. The game-changing update was released in late March 2023, yet several talented creators have already made some awe-inspiring maps. Creating boss fights is possible in Creative 2.0, but many players haven't figured it out yet. However, this is not the case with Wahlbeck Warforge, a creator currently developing his own boss fight within the Creative mode.

He shared a sneak peek of the upcoming map with his fans and followers. Even though it's still in its early development phase, the Creative 2.0 map looks amazing.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is perfect for boss fights

Creative 2.0 has many amazing capabilities, including boss fight scripting (Image via Epic Games)

During the presentation of Fortnite Creative 2.0, Epic Games revealed several interesting features of the new tool that was given to creators. One of these features is the ability to code custom scripts and implement them on Creative maps.

Scripting is highly advanced, which is why many creators take months to learn it properly. However, some have already gotten the hang of it and have begun creating some incredible maps.

Wahlbeck Warforge's map shows how much potential this feature has, and we can't wait to see what the final version looks like.

The video shows a boss fight created with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). The video shows several spiders, which are enemies, and the way they follow the player across the map.

Thanks to Verse, a programming language developed by Epic Games, it is possible to create a custom script that makes creatures hostile toward the player, following them wherever they go.

Another video by the creator shows a boss fight inside a closed area, which is also impressive as the enemies follow the player without glitches.

The creator has revealed that he's spent over 20 hours trying to figure out how to make attackable AI enemies and program them to attack the player. Interestingly, Wahlbeck Warforge will be releasing a tutorial for this feature on his YouTube channel.

He has already created several helpful guides for Fortnite Creative 2.0, including a Verse course for beginners and a guide that shows other creators how to import assets and materials into their custom maps.

