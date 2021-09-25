Fortnite player discovers a genius hiding spot using Cube glitch in Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced new Sideways mechanics in the game. Players can travel to a different dimension by entering translucent orbs that are spread throughout the map. These new dimensions have different physical properties and players cannot build inside them. There are also Cube monsters that need to be defeated inside of the Sideways.

HYPEX @HYPEX Remember that Shadow Stones were updated BEFORE we knew about Kevin fully retuning.. We MIGHT see them this Season/Halloween unless if they changed their mind! Remember that Shadow Stones were updated BEFORE we knew about Kevin fully retuning.. We MIGHT see them this Season/Halloween unless if they changed their mind! https://t.co/3A4uLEiHWU

Usually with major updates, there are always minor glitches. The same can be said for Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite as well. Players will most likely come across multiple different glitches in the game, some of which are gamebreaking. There is a new glitch in Fortnite that allows players to kill enemies easily without getting hit by a single bullet.

Shadow Stone glitch in Fortnite Season 8 is gamebreaking

Turning into shadows is nothing new in Fortnite. Players have done this before during Fortnite's Halloween event 'Fortnitemares' last season. The same mechanics are back this season and players can go into Shadow Form by consuming Shadow Stones.

OrangeGuy @OrangeGuy_YT shadow cubes real useful now shadow cubes real useful now https://t.co/47diN5Ts0m

Shadow Stones look exactly like miniature versions of Kevin the Cube and are only found in the corrupted areas of the map. They shine like epic items when approached and can be consumed by players to turn into Shadow Form.

OrangeGuy has posted a clip on his YouTube channel where he showcases how players can get into Shadow mode and dive straight into the rocks around the map. After the 45 second buff is over, the player will be stuck inside the rock but will be able to see everything outside.

The screen will be covered partially with the rock's structure, but the player can see and shoot everything around from the inside. However, enemies will not be able to locate the player. To break free of this convenient glitch, the player will have to break the rock from the inside with their pickaxe.

This glitch is absolutely gamebreaking as any player will be able to kill enemies without them even getting a chance to retaliate if they happen to pass by. Here's to hoping Epic Games removes this bizarre glitch swiftly from Fortnite.

