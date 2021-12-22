Fortnite player discovers how to stay alive despite being knocked out

Fortnite players are always looking for a way to get ahead in the game. Every so often, something comes around that can help them with that. Whether these are game-breaking glitches or pay-to-win emotes, there's always something that Fortnite players are looking for.

Recently, one player discovered something that has the potential to really change the game. Players who get knocked down have 100 health that immediately begins dropping. This can be sped up by players shooting them, but either way they will slowly die. However, a player on Reddit has found their way around this mechanic.

Fortnite player finds out how to stay alive indefinitely in Chapter 3 Season 1

Mending Machines have been a great introduction to the game. Players are often in search of health and often have gold bars to spend, so Mending Machines kill two birds with one stone. However, they're now being used to keep knocked players alive indefinitely.

This is only relevant if players get knocked somewhere in the close vicinity of a Mending Machine. Fortnite did buff the speed at which knocked players can crawl, but they still need to be close by.

If they are, they can access the machine from the ground and purchase a Patch-Up. These will restore 50 health for 200 gold bars. It's not an economical system, but it will, in theory, keep players alive indefinitely.

Patch-ups are one of the most useful purchases (Image via Epic Games)

It has the potential to be completely game changing, and there's no indication of whether or not this is intentional. Fortnite hasn't really commented on whether or not this is a glitch and it'll probably be a while until Epic Games releases a patch to fix this.

However, Fortnite did change what players can do when knocked, so this might be an intended feature that was introduced for Chapter 3.

Also Read Article Continues below

Either way, if Fortnite players get knocked, they can keep themselves alive as long as no one shoots them down. This will save a lot of rebooting in the future.

Edited by Danyal Arabi