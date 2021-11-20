Fortnite player finds unsettling face at Corny Crops in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is full of little surprises. While most of them are harmless, some spooky things are often found in Fortnite, and not just during Fortnitemares. The goal of that event is to be scary, with Cube Monsters appearing out of random items fitting that bill.

However, what one player discovered is not related to Fortnitemares and may not even be intentional on the part of Epic Games. It's pretty creepy nonetheless, making it one of the more interesting discoveries in Fortnite.

Player finds creepy image in the Fortnite map

There are plenty of strange and unintended occurrences in Fortnite. Sometimes players will look at a game element at the perfect angle, which makes it look weird or have an eerie Easter egg.

One player was flying above Corny Crops when they noticed what appeared to be a face in the map. From afar, the Fortnite map can appear to have tons of different images on it, but the closer players get, the more normal they appear.

That didn't happen here. The face that looked pretty creepy from afar continued to look the same the closer they got.

The small body of water had two fishing spots in perfect placement to look like eyes. Throw in the boulder in the middle for a nose and it's a perfect face. It's not often that these small bodies of water have two fishing spots in them, making this the perfect storm for what is ultimately a strange but cool image.

With this discovery, it's clear this wasn't by design and the body of water just happened to have those two fishing spots at the same time. Perhaps other bodies of water can produce images if the fishing spots are placed correctly, too. Fortnite might just be full of weird imagery, thanks to the work of fish in the game.

Fortnite developers may not have intended this, but that's arguably what makes this a cool discovery. It opens the door for other players to find something like this if the stars align once again.

