Fortnite player manages to reach 1300 Crowned Victory Royales, and then some

U.S. streamer Ship has amazed the Fortnite community with yet another record. As the player with the most Fortnite wins on the planet, Ship has now reached an overwhelming 1300 Crowned Victory Royale wins in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Ship is a streamer on Twitch with 136k followers on the platform. He holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of wins in Fortnite Battle Royale in 2020.

Even two years down the line, the Esports athlete has remained unchallenged. Now, he has reached another record, since he is the first person to have 1300 Crowned Victory Royales in the game.

Ship is an underrated winner on Fortnite Battle Royale

The 136k follower count on Twitch does not justify the greatness of the player who holds the record for the most wins and eliminations in the game.

Twitch is dominated by gaming personalities and giants like Ninja, who have 17 million followers. They, too, are nowhere close to the dominance this small-time streamer has over the game.

He has since grown his base on both TikTok and Twitch, gaining some good numbers because of his achievements. While other players can boast huge followings on social media platforms, Ship has some insane in-game statistics to claim his superiority over most players in the game.

If any fan claims that Ship is the best Fortnite player on the planet, they have some insane facts to support that argument.

For those unaware, Crowned Victory Royale is different from normal victories in Battle Royale mode. Players need to keep the golden crown equipped throughout the match and also win the game in the end. The Victory Royale message at the end has a crown over it to distinguish the achievement.

It seems like Ship is enjoying his time in the community and will continue to amaze his audience with his tall feats.

