Fortnite player plays god after figuring out how to walk on water

The new Fortnite Pizza Party item has been a huge success thus far. Players love the healing abilities it provides, and they love that it can be used by all members of their party. It has quickly become one of the most popular healing items to carry.

A couple of Fortnite YouTubers discovered that the boxes could be used for other purposes in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite YouTuber uses Pizza Party item to walk on water

This item was coded as throwable, intended to allow loopers to throw it down for members of their squad to take a slice or two to restore their health, according to their needs. However, a couple of users discovered another way to use that feature.

Pizza party items thrown into the water will not sink. Instead, they'll stay on the surface and can be stood on, allowing gamers to travel atop the water instead of swimming.

The Pizza Party item was added recently (Image via Epic Games)

Placing the Pizza boxes a small distance away from each other provides a sort of path for players. They can travel across it without ever dipping into the water.

This will only really work if users are trying to cross a small body of water. A larger body of water would require an amount of Pizza boxes that would be difficult to obtain.

Restore Health and Shield with Pizza Party boxes in Fortnite! These boxes of Slurpshroom Pizza are delivered in the Fortnite Battle Royale v19.10 Jan 25 hotfix.



As it stands, one looper can only hold one Pizza box per inventory slot for a max of five per gamer. An entire squad makes 20 boxes, meaning Fortnite players could cross a decently-sized body of water with them.

If the boxes are placed close together, users can walk across to an extent. Otherwise, it will require a jump and can be difficult to land correctly sometimes.

This feature, discovered by Kobes Shorts on YouTube, doesn't provide much of an advantage. It's just a fun trick that the Pizza box item allows gamers to do.

