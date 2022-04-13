Fortnite player recreates South Park in Creative mode, and the results are stunning

The Fortnite community is one of the most creative ones to exist, and they often present content that is simply on another level. The Creative Hub allows players the potential to create something out of the ordinary, and Epic Games has started a revolution with the introduction of the mode.

In a recent revelation, a post on the official subreddit for Epic Games' Battle Royale showcases a map that will remind players of a sitcom that started back in the 90s.

The maker of the post has officially completed a South Park themed map in Fortnite Creative. Players can access it, explore the major POIs from the show, and also play a couple of different game modes.

There are tons of maps in the Creative mode that are simply amazing and a marvel to look at. Moreover, there are also maps with various game modes, interesting Easter eggs, and huge XP bonuses.

The South Park map is live in Fortnite Creative mode for players to explore the world of the animated sitcom

For those unaware, South Park is an animated sitcom created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker. It was first released in 1997 and is still a hit among other American shows in 2022. Currently in its 25th season, South Park has a ton of fans across the world who continue to enjoy its witty satire.

Reddit user wuwba posted a video of a map that they developed in Fortnite creative. The map has all the notable South Park POIs like South Park Elementary School, City Wok, and Main Street. There are also mock figurines of Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny, the lead characters of the show.

The map is somewhat interactive, in the sense that players can go inside the buildings and play in all the POIs.

Previously, a South Park map was created by Seannoell2001, but it was not playable. However, on this new map, players can play two game modes: Zone Wars and Gun Game.

Below are codes for the two game modes for players to check out on the map for themselves in the Creative Hub:

Zone Wars: 0710-5299-1162

Gun Game: 7055-7136-4368

The maps just don't stop coming!

The creator of the South Park map has also created other tribute maps for shows like Trailer Park Boys and Family Guy. Interested fans can check out his work on YouTube. The name of his channel is wuwba.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh