Fortnite players can get any item they want by creating it in-game

Fortnite Creative 2.0 has completely changed the game and players can now build whatever they want. Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has decided to reward the three best creative builders by buying them whatever they build inside the Creative mode. The popular streamer will pick contestants on Wednesday. They will compete by building mind-blowing maps and three of them will receive valuable gifts from SypherPK.

This is not the first time that the Fortnite content creator has done something like this. Back in August 2022, he did something similar and ended up buying several valuable items for the best creators.

Fortnite players can get whatever they build in Creative mode

One creator received an expensive watch in the previous challenge by SypherPK (Image via Epic Games)

In a previous challenge by SypherPK, the content creator chose 15 contestants who competed to build the most amazing map. Creators have built several incredible maps, but only three of them have received the prize.

One creator decided to carve a map that would help their local children's hospital and ended up winning the challenge. The second winner received a piano, while the third was given a watch that they built inside the Creative mode.

The Fortnite challenge was amazing and SypherPK has received more than a million views on the video. However, now it's time for the second part.

Comment below if you're interested! Dear UEFN Builders, I'm hosting a UEFN Build Competition! You'll have to make a map in the next 3 days that shows off an item you want... and for the 3 winners, I will BUY YOU that item in real life! (please don't pick a lambo)Comment below if you're interested! https://t.co/2me2ffulIz

The popular content creator will soon reveal all the rules regarding the challenge. He's already explained that creators won't be able to import custom 3D models to win the prize. In addition to this, the challenge will most likely carry a limit of around $500.

SypherPK has also pointed out that the custom object is not the most important aspect of the map. Participants will have to present their custom creations in an interesting way, which will play a big role in choosing the winner.

Fortnite players can reply to SypherPK's tweet to apply for the challenge. The streamer will likely pick 15 participants once again, but we'll find out more details on Wednesday.

