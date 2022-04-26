Fortnite players can now earn a free pickaxe, here's how

Fortnite users need to leave room in their locker for a new harvesting tool coming their way for free.

The battle royale created by Epic Games is filled with incredible cosmetics, including skins, gliders, back blings, and pickaxes. These typically involve some sort of purchase.

However, there are times when gamers can get their hands on free cosmetics in Fortnite. Another one of those times is on the horizon. A set of challenges is coming to the game that will grant a free pickaxe to whoever completes them.

Obtaining next free pickaxe in Fortnite

A look at the Secret Sledge pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

According to recent leaks, the Secret Sled pickaxe will be free for loopers. The word "free" here is in terms of cost because it will require their time and dedication.

There will be a few challenges that come in phases. Players must complete them to gain the Secret Sledge pickaxe as a reward, with no second chances being given.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The Secret Sledge pickaxe will be a reward for completing the Covert Ops Origin's Quests!



The original leak stated that some sort of event would take place on April 30 that would have the challenges and pickaxe available to obtain. Since then, different times have been discussed.

The challenges have to do with the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven along with the Resistance, as confirmed in the latest Epic update blog.

Here are the challenge times in which they must be completed to obtain the Secret Sledge pickaxe:

Quest 1: Begins April 22 at 9 am ET and ends April 26 at 8.59 am ET

Begins April 22 at 9 am ET and ends April 26 at 8.59 am ET Quest 2: Begins April 26 at 9 am ET and ends April 28 at 8.59 am ET

Begins April 26 at 9 am ET and ends April 28 at 8.59 am ET Quest 3: Begins April 28 at 9 am ET and ends April 30 at 8.59 am ET

Begins April 28 at 9 am ET and ends April 30 at 8.59 am ET Quest 4: Begins April 30 at 9 am ET and ends May 2 at 8.59 am ET

Users must complete the first quest by the soon-to-arrive end time in Fortnite. If they finish it, they will be eligible to complete the second quest. The same goes for the remaining challenges.

