Fortnite players can now get the Hime skin for free, here's how

Fortnite is giving a free skin to players. The Hime outfit has been featured in the Item Shop many times and has even received new styles after its initial release, but it is now available again. This has almost nothing to do with playing the game, though. It is also only free for a very small number of players. Epic often does giveaways, and this is their latest endeavor.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



From today until May 11th do the following tasks to qualify:



- Choose your favorite map from

- Take a creative screenshot inside of the map

- Post the screenshot to twitter… You can currently win the Hime skin from the Creative Builders Challenge EventFrom today until May 11th do the following tasks to qualify:- Choose your favorite map from creativebuilderschallenge.fortnite.com - Take a creative screenshot inside of the map- Post the screenshot to twitter… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… You can currently win the Hime skin from the Creative Builders Challenge EventFrom today until May 11th do the following tasks to qualify:- Choose your favorite map from creativebuilderschallenge.fortnite.com- Take a creative screenshot inside of the map- Post the screenshot to twitter… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/07utgIYb21

According to iFireMonkey, this is how to do it:

"From today until May 11th do the following tasks to qualify: Choose your favorite map from https://creativebuilderschallenge.fortnite.com. Take a creative screenshot inside of the map. Post the screenshot to twitter using #FNAventuraIslaMagistral and tagging the two creators of the map. The best 6 screenshots per map will be made winners and receive the Hime skin for free."

Here is a step-by-step guide on what to do.

How you can get the Fortnite Hime skin for free

Step 1: Head over to the Creative Builders Challenge website

Head over to this website (Image via Epic Games)

Go to this website. Press Get Started and log in to the correct account. This will allow you to see everything that the challenge entails. Unfortunately, the initial challenge to get the free pickaxe has just over two days left, so there's not much time to grind that out. There are other things you can do, though.

Step 2: Select a map

Choose one of the six maps from this location (Image via Epic Games)

Scroll down until you see this portion of the screen. Below these two maps are four more Fortnite Creative maps, all designed for this challenge. Any map will suffice, so it doesn't matter which one you choose.

Step 3: Enter the map and take a screenshot

Enter the map through Creative. Use the code provided on the website. Find somewhere on the map that looks cool and take a screenshot. The better the screenshot, the better your chances of winning the Fortnite skin are.

Post that image to Twitter with #FNAventuraIslaMagistral and wait to see if you win. There will be six winners, and the determination for who will win has yet to be announced.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes