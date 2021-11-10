Fortnite pro SypherPK promises to stream 3-days without break under one condition

Fortnite content creator SypherPK has been teasing the release of Chapter 3 for the longest time and fans think there might be some truth to his theories. The Fortnite community is primarily currently divided into two groups on this topic. One believes Chapter 3 is coming later this year and expects Chapter 2 Season 9 to be next.

SypherPK has teased the release of Chapter 3 meekly in one of his videos and many leakers have claimed that multiple other Fortnite content creators are following the same lead. This might mean that content creators have a concrete idea of what's coming next and Epic Games has included them in the promotional process to build up the hype.

SypherPK has now promised a three-day stream to his fans if Chapter 3 becomes a reality this December.

SypherPK @SypherPK If chapter 3 drops next month I’m streaming for 100 hours straight 😈 If chapter 3 drops next month I’m streaming for 100 hours straight 😈

SypherPK elevates the Fortnite Chapter 3 conversation

SypherPK has promised his fans that he will be streaming for three days straight if Chapter 3 drops next month. There has been significant speculation on this topic. There is substantial proof from data miners and leakers to suggest that Chapter 3 is a great possibility after Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite.

SypherPK and Tabor Hill were spotted earlier this month repeating the exact phrase at the end of their videos that discussed the possibility of Chapter 3 coming soon to the game.

Ethanator @Ethanat01256259 In Tabor Hill and SypherPKs Video they say see you on the Flipside and in Chapter 2 Season 5 we see Jonsey Fall through a hole onto the fortnite map but…. Wasn’t he just on it? if you look closely the gravity on both sides are the same what if there are 2 sides of the map? In Tabor Hill and SypherPKs Video they say see you on the Flipside and in Chapter 2 Season 5 we see Jonsey Fall through a hole onto the fortnite map but…. Wasn’t he just on it? if you look closely the gravity on both sides are the same what if there are 2 sides of the map?

The streamer has claimed that he will take breaks during the continuous three-day stream. Usually, if major content creators make such promises, they intend to keep it as their followers and subscribers are usually hyped from the start.

Sypher would never want to disappoint his fans and therefore, this adds more credibility to the notion that Chapter 3 is coming soon.

SypherPK @SypherPK I obviously would sleep like we did during the 70 hour season 7 stream. I obviously would sleep like we did during the 70 hour season 7 stream.

Here's hoping SypherPK will reveal more on Chapter 3 and all that is coming to Fortnite at the end of Season 8. The Cube Queen is determined to destroy the island and her wishes might just come true.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Srijan Sen