Fortnite pros 'X2 Twins' banned on Twitch: What we know so far

Fortnite pros and content creators X2 Twins have amassed huge popularity on both YouTube and Twitch. They are extremely popular among the serious Fortnite crowd, and this has led them to garner two million followers on YouTube. They primarily use Twitch to stream FNCS Qualifiers and other tournaments.

However, earlier today, X2 Twins were banned from Twitch. This abrupt ban has left them surprised, and the dilemma and disappointment is very clear from their latest Twitter post.

just got banned on twitch? — x2Twins (@x2twins) June 13, 2021

However, the Fortnite pros claimed that they do not have any strikes on their channel, nor have they done anything to disregard the golden rules by which Twitch streamers abide by.

i have no idea why we have 0 strikes, literally done nothing to my knowledge? about to fucking cry bro — x2Twins (@x2twins) June 13, 2021

Twitch is notorious for banning content creators and not giving a specific reason as to why the punishment was meted out. Many influential personalities in the digital world have previously called out Twitch for their lack of transparency with creator bans.

Another famous internet sensation and Call of Duty streamer, Dr Disrepect, was also permanently banned by Twitch last year. His ban raised a lot of eyebrows and many theories surfaced as to why the Two-Time was banned. However, to-date there has not been any confirmed information as to why the perma ben was handed out. Doc however went on to establish his empire on YouTube and currently has 3.39 million followers on the platform.

#freethetwins making rounds on Twitter following the ban of Fortnite pros X2Twins

Many supporters have already come forward to stand beside the Fortnite pros in their difficult times. Many even believe that this is just a mistake and Twitch will probably take back the ban on the Fortnite pros as soon as the news reaches them.

They’ll be unbanned dw — Gibbo (@auGibbo) June 13, 2021

#freethetwins can also be spotted making rounds on Twitter.

They were literally rebooting and then stream stoped profile picture went and now there gone 😢😢 #FREEX2TWINS — Max (@mbrown_2006) June 13, 2021

Whatttttt why u get banned twins unban the boys man they did nothing #FREEX2TWINS x2 for life come on everyone tweet everywhere to #unbannx2twins only we can get the twins unbanned — Bilawal Bhatti (@Ronaldo85015819) June 13, 2021

Fans are keeping their hopes alive and think this is all a giant error from Twitch management.

Twins hope you get unbanned#freex2twins — kyle (@Mitchell09Kyle) June 13, 2021

Twitch genuinely needs to work on its policies with the creators on the platform and let them know every reason behind the bans as it affects livelihoods and the audience who grow close to the creators watching them stream for hours on end.

