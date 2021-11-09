Fortnite Red Cube discovered under the Chapter 2 Season 8 map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is in a transformative stage and major changes are happening on the island almost regularly. Players have clearly noticed the incessant rise of the Cubes and the presence of the Cube Queen above the new Convergence POI.

New leaks have found that an unknown Red Cube is currently hidden underneath the island. This Red Cube could mean a lot of different things, but it's most likely the impending doom of the island.

The presence of the Red Cube beneath the island is likely to change a lot of things in the process and if this Red Cube turns out be against the Cube Queen, the battle will most certainly be epic during the end live event in Fortnite Season 8.

New Red Cube might be the beginning of something new in Fortnite

For a long time, Fortnite players have been hearing all the theories that suggest Chapter 3 is coming after the end of the current season. The major reason for this was that Chapter 2 has already crossed the number of days Chapter 1 ran for and it seems like it is now time for a new reality to take over. With the Cube Queen calling doom upon the current reality, it only seems more and more likely that Fortnite Chapter 2 is indeed coming to an end.

However, the discovery of the new Red Cube beneath the island has raised some doubts about these theories. Some believe that it could be the savior that Season 8 needs to save the island from the Cube Queen's wrath. The Convergence POI is also growing and the Cube Queen is expected to build a pyramid, atop which she will reveal herself from her encapsulated aura. The rumors suggest that the Cube Queen will then lay waste on the island from atop the pyramid.

Players can spot the Red Cube under the island in replay mode by going underneath the island from the ocean. Leakers believe the Red Cube is a placeholder for future events in Fortnite.

Since this is a new leak, players will have to wait until more information can be revealed about this mysterious new Red Cube in Fortnite.

