Fortnite Redditor builds Season 8 map out of clay and it gets even better

The Fortnite community is hyped about the release of Chapter 3, which will take place in a couple of days after the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event concludes later today. The Cube Queen is all set to unleash her wrath on Fortnite island and spread the corruption far and wide to destroy it altogether. Dr. Slone is expected to fight back and stop the Cube Queen but there is only so much to be done against the Queen of the Last Reality.

With Chapter 3, a new map is expected to be introduced. A Fortnite fan has paid the best tribute to the Chapter 2 Season 8 map by crafting the map out of clay. While there is still a lot left to be done, the Redditor posted the progress he has made so far, much to the awe of the community.

Clay Fortnite map designer provides concepts for Chapter 3 Season 1 map

The Fortnite fan behind this clay design goes by the name pjoterjestem on Reddit. The Chapter 2 Season 8 map is not his first venture into Fortnite map design. Pjoterjestem has created a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map concept after taking all the multiple leaks into account.

The maps are first crafted out of clay and then painted. Water bodies are made out of resin with blue coloring. The creations look very original, and even though there is a good chance that the original Chapter 3 Season 1 map will look a lot different, pjoterjestem's audience did like what they saw in his concept Fortnite Chapter 3 map.

The creator has also promised to make more Chapter 3 maps, including a Season 2 one around Christmas. However, the Fortnite community would definitely love it if pjoterjestem created a clay map of the current state of the Chapter 2 map with all the corruption, Sideways and Convergence POI. Now that would be a creation to behold.

