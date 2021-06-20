Fortnite Redditor shows the actual way to use "Macarena emote" and the community is in awe of it

Epic has recently released Fortnite Season 7 following the v17.00 update that has added a bunch of new stuff to the game.

Fortnite regularly adds new in-game emotes that can be obtained from the Item Shop. Fortnite has managed to retain the popular battle royale segment by rolling out regular rewards and claimable in-game items.

The emotes are used in the game to communicate among gamers. Loopers can use emotes to display emotions and actions without saying a word. Emotes are also used to celebrate victory, and gamers are often seen using various emotes after claiming a Victory Royale.

Although emotes are random expressions, some of these emotes have a definite method to be executed. It was recently revealed that one of the loopers demonstrated the perfect method to use the Macarena emote.

Fortnite: Community member shows how to use Macarena emote

The Macarena emote was leaked by several data miners who reported that the in-game files contain the coveted emote. However, Epic revealed that the emote will be available for gamers on June 19th.

In order to get the emote, gamers will have to head towards the Item Shop and exchange it for 500 V-Bucks.

Epic has released the Macarena emote. Ever since that time, gamers have been enjoying this iconic song with their in-game characters dancing to it. However, loopers were not aware of the correct method in which the Macarena emote should be used.

One of the loopers recently revealed the perfect way to execute the emote in Fortnite. The gamer posted the video on Reddit and since then has been receiving immense interest from the Fortnite community.

The iconic song has several paragraphs, all of which end with the iconic "Hey Macarena." The looper suggested that after the "Hey Macarena," the character needs to change direction and should turn 90 degrees to its right and face a new side. It was revealed that gamers need to do this on all four sides to complete the emote perfectly.

The entire Fortnite community has expressed their wonder towards the recent revelation. Gamers have taken to Reddit to spread the information, among others. Loopers have even jumped into the game to demonstrate the perfect way to use the Macarena emote.

