Fortnite Refer a Friend Program (October 2021): How to participate and earn all free rewards

Fortnite is giving away a free skin, as well as other cosmetics. In order to receive this skin, players will need to partake in the Refer A Friend Program that Epic is launching or rather, rebooting.

Reboot a Friend was a program in which Fortnite players could play with accounts that hadn't been active in a long time in order to unlock free cosmetics, and it appears that the same general approach is being taken here.

There's more information on the official Epic Games , where players can also register for the program, but here's everything they need to know about Fortnite Refer A Friend.

Fortnite News & Leaks @FortniteBRFeed REBOOT-A-FRIEND IS BACK!Starting now until Nov 14, 2021, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend Beta and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit! #Fortnite (This was shown early on the Galaxy Store) REBOOT-A-FRIEND IS BACK!Starting now until Nov 14, 2021, don’t miss a chance to sign-up for our Refer-A-Friend Beta and invite new friends, complete in-game Challenges together and earn awesome rewards, including an Outfit! #Fortnite (This was shown early on the Galaxy Store) https://t.co/EQraIylImn

Fortnite Refer A Friend Program is now active

Initially, this rehashed program was rumored to involve players getting friends who had never played Fortnite before to join and play with them. This may have inadvertently forced players to make fake Fortnite accounts, since the majority of people have, at one point or another, tried Fortnite (which means they have an account and are thus disqualified). Now, Epic Games is making it a lot simpler.

According to Epic Games, Fortnite players who have "played less than 120 minutes of a core Fortnite Battle Royale game mode (i.e., Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads) in the last 30 days (includes new players)" will qualify for this program.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX "Refer a Friend" Challenges (Won't work on LTMs, only Duos, Trios & Squads):- Loading Screen: PICK A FRIEND

- Wrap: PLAY 1 GAME WITH THEM

- Glider: PLACE TOP 10 3 TIMES WITH THEM

- Pickaxe: ELIMINATE 10 OPPONENTS WITH THEM

- Skin: GAIN PLUS 60 LEVELS ON *BOTH ACCOUNTS* "Refer a Friend" Challenges (Won't work on LTMs, only Duos, Trios & Squads):- Loading Screen: PICK A FRIEND

- Wrap: PLAY 1 GAME WITH THEM

- Glider: PLACE TOP 10 3 TIMES WITH THEM

- Pickaxe: ELIMINATE 10 OPPONENTS WITH THEM

- Skin: GAIN PLUS 60 LEVELS ON *BOTH ACCOUNTS*

As was initially rumored, the rewards for this program do involve the Rainbow Racer, an unreleased skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. There will be various challenges to complete in order to unlock the skin as well as the accompanying loading screen, glider and weapon wrap.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All Rainbow Racer rewards are available for the Refer A Friend Program. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite players can begin today, October 25, and have until November 14 to complete challenges and earn the free rewards. Players can add up to five total friends and can do challenges with any of the five, but rewards can only be reaped once, even if players complete them with multiple friends.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod