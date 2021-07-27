Fortnite Refund ticket glitch allows players to refund skins without a token

Fortnite has been one of the most successful Battle Royale games ever. Epic released the game in 2017 and since then it has stood the test of time and remains one of the most played games around today.

The developers of the game have always prioritized user experience and roll out regular updates and hotfixes to patch glitches in the game. However, some of the glitches are beneficial for gamers and do not unfairly affect gameplay.

It was recently revealed that a Fortnite glitch allows gamers to refund in-game skins without a Refund Ticket. This article will reveal the steps involved and guide gamers on how to trigger the glitch.

Fortnite glitch: Refund Item Shop skins without a return Ticket

Normally, if a player wants to refund any Item Shop skin, they need to use a Refund Ticket. However, several gamers have recently reported that they are able to use a glitch to bypass the need for a Refund Ticket.

Gamers need to go to the Item Shop and buy a skin. However, gamers need to note that this glitch only works with skins that are available for purchase both independently and also as part of a bundle.

Gamers should buy the skin first and drop onto the island to play a few games. After that, they should navigate to the Fortnite Item Shop to purchase the bundle that has the same skin.

Got what it takes to reach Galaxy Blue?



The Zone Wars Bundle is back in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/DnVx7jNgCn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 24, 2021

Once the purchase is complete, gamers will be required to claim the items. After claiming the items, they will notice the option to refund the skin in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Clicking on this option will refund the skin as well as the associated items without using a Refund Ticket.

This glitch is beneficial as often gamers buy Item Shop skins with V-Bucks and sometimes players find that the skin does not match their expectations. Using this glitch, players can now return the skin in Fortnite without a Refund Ticket and get their V-Bucks back.

I bought the LeBron James bundle on Fortnite. Proud. pic.twitter.com/XPjNFk30tu — SecretUnderdog (Sixers make me sad) (@underdog976) July 27, 2021

Getting hold of a Refund Ticket is a matter of luck and has become even more of a rarity these days. Since this glitch bypasses the need for a a Refund Ticket, it can be said to be gamer friendly. Loopers keep their fingers crossed in hopes that the developers do not patch this glitch anytime soon in Fortnite Season 7.

Edited by Siddharth Satish