Fortnite is refunding players upto 400 V-Bucks, check your eligibility

Fortnite is once more offering players a refund of up to 400 V-Bucks. However, eligibility for this refund comes with a set of terms and conditions, meaning only a select few can claim it. The refund is related to the Jubi Slide Emote, which was recently added to the Item Shop and was removed on the same day. This is rather odd, as Epic Games rarely does something like this.

While the reason for removal was never formally mentioned, many suspect it might be related to the animation of the Jubi Slide Emote, which closely resembled the Side Shuffle Emote. Many users suggested that they should be sold as a bundle, which, ironically, is exactly what Epic Games plans to do.

Fortnite will refund 400 V-Bucks to players who own the Jubi Slide and Side Shuffle Emote

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Based on the official statement by Epic Games, Fortnite players who own both of these Emotes will be eligible to receive 400 V-Bucks. Here is what they had to say:

"You own the Side Shuffle and Jubi Slide Emotes. In the future, we will sell these two Emotes in a bundle. We have returned V-Bucks to you based on the upcoming bundle price."

While this may seem absurd, it has to do with bundles being sold at a discounted price. Therefore, if these two Emotes are sold as a bundle, players who purchased both individually may have overpaid. Hence, a refund of 400 V-Bucks is being issued.

On the flip side, if you only own one of these Emotes, it goes without saying that you will not be eligible for a refund of any kind. However, there is good news. If you own either Fortnite Emotes (Side Shuffle or Jubi Slide), you can purchase the other one at a discounted cost.

When could the Side Shuffle/Jubi Slide Emote Bundle be added to the Item Shop?

Expand Tweet

While Epic Games has confirmed that these Emotes will be sold via a bundle, no specific timeline has been provided. It could be a few days/weeks/months before it's added to the Item Shop, depending on what the developer has in mind.

An update will be provided via official channels when the bundle is listed in the Item Shop. If you own both Emotes and are yet to receive a refund, do not panic. Refunds take time to be rolled out, so give it a day or two before contacting Fortnite's support team.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!