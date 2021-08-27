Fortnite is bringing a fan-favorite character back from the dead

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 is only a few weeks away. With the new season, comes the opportunity for an all-time favorite character to mark a return to Fortnite. Midas, who was last seen in a tragic scene with a shark in Chapter 2 - Season 3, might be returning for Season 8.

The speculation started after Fortnite announced that three of Midas' most trusted operatives are coming to the game in the Fortnite Crew Pack, which is exclusive to subscribers of the service. Below are the names of three of Midas' most trusted and skilled operatives:

The first enforcer. The first redeemed. And the first pardoned.



The most secret of Midas’ operatives are joining the Fortnite Crew starting September 2021.



The first enforcer. The first redeemed. And the first pardoned.

The most secret of Midas' operatives are joining the Fortnite Crew starting September 2021.

These skins will be added to the Fortnite Crew Pack at 8.00 pm EDT / 7.00 pm EST on the eve of every new month.

The addition of these three characters to Fortnite spells out that Midas is far from dead. He was a skilled operative himself, and before Chapter 2 - Season 2, Midas was on a hunt to find himself the best operatives who would assist him in "building an empire of espionage, intrigue, and conquest." He recruited the above three operatives for their excellent potential and with them, founded the First Shadows.

No one else but Midas himself could have brought back all three operatives together. Jules, Midas' daughter, might also be involved in this operation, but loopers will only get to know more when Epic Games reveals the backstory for each character as they are added to the game.

The First Shadows has now been confirmed! Midas' original Operatives are joining the upcoming Fortnite Crews!



September's Crew featured the Burning Wolf Outfit, Midas' first enforcer!



Each Outfit will also have its own unique backstory! #Fortnite



🔗: https://t.co/DLIKgHzZ7R pic.twitter.com/JpFgnzMQCb — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 25, 2021

When are the First Shadow skins releasing in Fortnite?

The First Shadow skins will be added to the game from September on. Therefore, in the upcoming months, Fortnite Crew Pack subscribers will receive the Burning Wolf skin in September, which will be followed by Chaos Origins in October and Sierra in November.

Furthermore, Fortnite players who unlock all three skins will receive a bonus style for each of them in November.

Edited by Sabine Algur