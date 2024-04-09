Fortnite Rocket Racing Season 1 trailer breakdown

Ever since its introduction to Fortnite, the Rocket Racing game mode has provided players with high-octane vehicular action on inventive new tracks, complete with a Ranked system for global competition. However, it seems like Epic Games was only getting started with Season Zero as they have just announced Rocket Racing Season 1.

The announcement comes in the form of a brand new trailer shared across Rocket Racing's official social media platforms, showcasing hints of what players can expect from the very first season of Rocket Racing in Fortnite, titled Neon Rush. This article will break down the newly released trailer and see what we can find for the action-packed season.

Everything the Fortnite Rocket Racing Season 1 trailer tells us

The trailer opens with a mysterious new character, who is rumored to be part of a Rocket Racing Quest Pack alongside other cosmetics, working on new tracks and ideas. This could be a hint at the fact that the Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) was recently introduced to the Rocket Racing mode, allowing creators to build Creative maps specifically for this mode.

After perfecting their idea for a racetrack, the character hits play and hops into their vehicle, which sports a design that players haven't seen before, suggesting that it will soon be added to the game. The trailer then transitions to a neon-filled landscape as players rev their engines in anticipation of the race to begin before blazing down neon city streets.

It is important to note that a new season means that the Ranks accumulated by players in Season Zero will be reset, allowing for a fresh start to players' ranks in the Neon Rush madness.

While the trailer doesn't reveal much about the new tracks and vehicles coming to the game, the season is set to go live in-game today (April 9, 2024), so players won't have to wait too long to see what this new chapter of Rocket Racing holds for them.

