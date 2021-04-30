Fortnite Season 6: Batman Zero Outfit and Glider, new bundle, Batshack POI, and more details

Epic Games recently added the v16.30 update in Season 6, which brought Batman closer to Fortnite Island. Following this, the developers offered the Batman Zero outfit to some of their most popular content creators, and fans got to see the Caped Crusader for the first time.

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series was also revealed last week, on April 20th, 2021. The storyline for the comic books will have direct implications in the current and upcoming seasons of Fortnite. However, it is still unknown whether Batman will come to the island in Season 6 or 7.

According to all the leaks from data miners, Batman will bring more DC superheroes to the island. Speculations suggest that Robin and Wonder Woman will join Gotham’s savior, while Joker will somehow appear during the last two issues in the comic books.

Keeping all the official information and leaks in mind, this article discusses Batman’s arrival in-game. At the same time, the focus will be on the narrative changes coming to the game with the Caped Crusader.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point: Batman Zero Outfit and Glider, bundle, Batshack POI, weapons, and more

The Batman Zero outfit will be available in the Item Shop on May 5. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 recently had the v16.30 update that brought Neymar to the island, along with many in-game files related to Batman.

There's 100% a difference between "Batman Zero" and "Armored Batman Zero".



Catwoman will have a unique design in issue 6, so Batman will probably wear a new armored suit in issue 6 & that's the outfit we will get when collecting all codes. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

The first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point Comics introduced a new location in Season 6. Shortly after, a new POI was added to the game with the v16.30 update.

Known as the Batshack, this POI can be located south of the Slurry Swamp. Recent leaks have also revealed the Batshack will feature again in the second issue, which rolls out on May 5th, 2021.

What a freaking scam. Not only do comic buyers get their batman skin late, but they probably also get robbed off the loading screen too since those are bundle only — shinymon (@shinym0n) April 29, 2021

Popular data miners revealed earlier that the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series would feature locations and characters to be added to the game. The Batshack is the first DC-themed POI coming in Season 6. Hence, fans can expect that more such POIs will be coming to the game in the coming weeks.

The Batman cosmetics also have a bundle! pic.twitter.com/MyGBc1pTmm — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

Similarly, fans can expect to see a Batman Bundle, with a set of unique cosmetics coming soon in Fortnite. Data miner ShiinaBR recently revealed that the Batman cosmetics would feature a Batarang, a Glider, a loading screen, and the Batman Zero Outfit.

The Batman cosmetics just got decrypted!



(Image via @Luwwani) pic.twitter.com/jQUNbj1All — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

Speaking of the Batman Zero Outfit, Epic Games recently gifted the skin to some of their most popular streamers and content creators. Alastair “Ali-A” Aiken revealed even the Batman Zero skin in his recent YouTube video.

Big thanks to @FortniteGame for #gifting me the new Batman Zero skin early! 🙏🦇



Video going up soon using the skin! 🏆



Skin will be in the store soon - Don't forget to use code "ALIA"! 🥳#EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xrZn5A6Etm — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) April 29, 2021

However, it was clarified that this skin differs from the “Armored Batman Outfit.” Gamers can get a hold of the Armored Batman Skin by purchasing all six issues of the comic book series.

All the leaks and the official information point to the fact that Fortnite is heading towards a significant collaboration. The question that remains is if the Batshack is already here on the Fortnite map, then can Batman be far away?