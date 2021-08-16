Fortnite Season 7 glitch is turning every skin into Superman

Fortnite Season 7 has had immense success due to the Alien theme and the weekly updates in terms of content. The developers have greatly emphasized the user experience, and regular updates have kept the game competitive.

Aside from regular updates, the necessary hotfixes are being rolled out by Epic to repair certain in-game bugs. However, the developers have not been successful in making the game free from glitches.

It was recently revealed that one of the most recent Fortnite Season 7 glitches is turning any skin into Superman skin. This article will reveal the details regarding the same and try to guide gamers on how to use it.

Fortnite Season 7: Gamers turn any skin into Superman using this glitch

Glitches have been around the game ever since it was released in 2017. Even though Epic has faced severe criticism for the glitches, they continue to exist in the game.

There are several glitches in Fortnite that heavily influence the game. Also, there are other glitches that primarily change the attributes of the in-game items and are usually explored for fun. The recent glitch involving the Superman skin falls in the second category.

Become the Man of Steel.



Battle Pass owners, complete Quests to unlock Superman now!https://t.co/H2RT1IraOa pic.twitter.com/RXWV0LIoBh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 10, 2021

Using this glitch in Fortnite Season 7 is quite easy. Gamers need to follow several steps that are involved to successfully pull out the trick.

In order to exploit this glitch, players need to enter the game with one of their friends. The other player will be required to start a Creative match. Once the Creative mode kicks off, the other gamer will be required to interact with any matchmaking map.

Once the gamer enters the map, they'll be required to make his party public. Once it has been done, gamers will be required to enter the friends' party. Players will encounter an error message displayed at the top of the screen.

In order to trigger the glitch, players will be required to join the party and switch to the Superman skin before the error message appears. After that, gamers will be required to use the Superman built-in emote.

Gamers will experience that the character has been changed to Superman. This glitch works with any skin that has a unique built-in emote.

This is not a major glitch and does not influence gamer performance in Fortnite Season 7. However, since it is a glitch, gamers can expect Epic to roll out a fix for it soon. Players are advised to enter the game and check this glitch before the developer patches it in the upcoming updates.

Edited by Shaheen Banu