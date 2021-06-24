Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal massive change coming to Holly Hedges soon

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 v17.10 update brought many changes to the map, with the best one being the cosmic event that is now live in Believer Beach. However, with all that is going on in the game and all the leaks, suggest that a lot is yet to come to Fortnite.

Players have witnessed before that Fortnite often does makeovers and changes the names of various POIs. Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has claimed that massive changes are coming to Holly Hedges soon. According to him, this POI will get a name change and be called Holly Hatchery.

Holly Hedges will be changed to Holly Hatchery later this update and will be crawling with the new Alien Parasites that latch to your head, giving you increased mobility while taking some of your health. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2021

Other than the name change, this place will also be crawling with parasites. These alien parasites were added to the game, and they offer a unique gameplay experience. The parasites are currently found in animals like chickens and can then be transferred to the player's head after the parasite is released from the pod.

These alien parasites lower headshot damage and increase players’ jump height and mobility. However, the relationship also involves a bit of giving from the player. Donning a parasite head will reduce 40 health. Players may heal during this time, but it won't matter as their health will reduce to 60 as long as the parasite is attached.

The parasite can be removed by jumping into the water and shooting it down. It has as much health as a chicken.

When will Holly Hedges turn to Holly Hatchery in Fortnite?

There is usually a two-week wait period between each update, so ideally, this name change should be included in the next update with more events or alien bits to check out. However, according to iFireMonkey, the name change might happen in a few days.

Fortnite players have been enjoying Season 7 for some weeks now, but there is a lot more time left in the season, and players are yet to discover a lot more alien secrets, as the Mothership will slowly canopy over the entire island and reveal more of what is to come.

Edited by Srijan Sen