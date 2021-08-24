Fortnite Season 7 live event leak reveals massive map changes for Season 8

Leaks are pouring in all over as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is on its last lap, after which the much anticipated Season 8 will take over the island. The current season has seen the invasion of aliens in the Fortnite island and the Imagined Order's fight against the beings from the other world.

While Season 7 kept all Fortnite players busy, the upcoming season's leaks suggest many changes are coming, and some might modify the game forever.

From a new "Sideways" mechanic to rideable monsters and mechs, Season 8 seems like it will be an all-time high.

Recent leaks have also suggested that the map is going to receive multiple changes. With the return of Titled Towers from Season 2 and the re-emergence of Kevin the Cube, the Fortnite arena might look very different next season.

Multiple leaks have suggested that a pyramid POI and two other different sites will be added next season.

According to @HYPEX There will be a pyramid POI.That would make sense because aliens made pyramids and maybe Season 8 will be desert themed? Cause a Mummy skin and Pyramid I think so! Plus if Doctor Slone shoots down the mothership it’s going to land on the island! (Theory) — Kyle - Fortnite Theories and News 👽 (@KyleFNTheories) August 18, 2021

Kevin the Cube's return seems confirmed at the moment. Fortnite leaker Mang0e posted images from the data files, which show a file named "Cube_Digital_Reveal" present.

A file was re-added called "Cube_Digital_Reveal".

We may see the cube re-appear just like it did in Season 5 later this season! pic.twitter.com/6yaDcPf7XQ — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) August 17, 2021

Fortnite players will have to wait to see how the cube will alter with the map. The cube destroyed the original Titled Towers, and now, there are leaks of the POI returning to the Fortnite map in the same season Kevin the Cube is also supposed to mark a return.

Epic Games usually connects everything, meaning there must be a link to tie up these upcoming changes.

Live event leaks suggest the return of voting pillars in Fortnite

New leaks have come out that show the developer might be planning another unvaulting event. A similar one took place in 2019 during Season 8, when players were teleported to another dimension with six voting pillars.

Similar voting pillars were seen in the game files, which suggest the event might be returning to Fortnite.

Quite a few of the files from Season 8's vault event have been added back into the files.



Voting pillars were re-added, along with a shattered Zero Point core. What are you planning epic? pic.twitter.com/pr2rNRP2Y3 — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) August 17, 2021

The previous unvaulting event had loopers choose between six different weapons, out of which the one with the most votes was unvaulted. There is no intel on what items will be up on the voting line for Season 8 yet, and fans will have to wait longer for the upcoming season to draw closer.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to launch on September 13, 2021.

