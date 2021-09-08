Fortnite Season 7 live event: Start date, regional timings, and more

Fortnite Season 7 will end soon, and players will witness the end of the Alien invasion on the island that has been going on for months. Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order have decided to take the fight up to the hovering Mothership and blow it to smithereens.

Blueprints acquired. Backpacks charged and ready.



Prepare for the Operation: Sky Fire live event on 9/12/2021 at 4 PM EThttps://t.co/SlqznnIDUL pic.twitter.com/kYC8n48DVs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 6, 2021

What is "Operation Sky Fire" in Fortnite Season 7?

The last fight between the I.O and the aliens has been codenamed "Operation Sky Fire". This live event will bring an end to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

The aliens will also be leaving the island as the mantle is set for the launch of Season 8.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready?



Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.



🔗: https://t.co/Slqznnr33d



❤️ this post to be reminded when the Event is live pic.twitter.com/wqRwQ9jgdf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

As for what to expect from the live event, here is the official description of "Operation Sky Fire" by Epic Games:

"With the Mothership's sights set on the Imagined Order's secret base at Corny Complex, Slone has hatched a plan to end the Invasion once and for all. You've answered her calls, worked as an undercover agent for the IO - now it's time to infiltrate The Last Reality and put a stop to the Alien's occupation."

Start date and regional timings for "Operation Sky Fire" in Fortnite Season 7

Epic Games has officially announced that the live event will take place on September 12, 2021. This is also the last date of Season 7, according to the Battle Pass counter.

Players are expected to log in and enter the playlist for the live event at least 30 mins before the start time. Replays of this event will not be available.

Those who wish to relive the event later or content creators who want to showcase it in videos will have to record it live on their own.

Below are the regional timings on different continents for "Operation Sky Fire" on September 12:

North America East - 4.00 pm ET North America West - 1.00 pm PT Brazil - 5.00 pm Rio time Europe - 9.00 pm BST/ 10.00 pm CEST Oceania - 6.00 am AEST/ 8.00 am NZST Asia - 1.30 am IST/ 4.00 am Singapore Time Middle East - midnight UAE time

Loopers must get ready for a massive live event and the launch of Season 8 of Fortnite.

