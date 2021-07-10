Fortnite Season 7 mythic weapons: Where to find Slone's Pulse gun & Zyg and Choppy's Ray gun

Loopers are always on the lookout for the opportunity to get hold of a Fortnite Season 7 mythic weapon as they continue to be the most favorable options.

Fortnite Season 7 has completed a month, and the hype around the game continues to be the same as it was during its reveal on June 8th. Credit goes to the developers for rolling out frequent updates and adding new items.

Ever since the Alien season rolled out, gamers have been eager to know the location of the Fortnite Season 7 Mythic weapons. This article will reveal the location of Slone's Pulse rifle and Zyg and Choppy's Ray gun.

Loopers having a tough time searching for Fortnite Season 7 Mythic weapon

Players can find Fortnite Season 7 mythic weapons with various NPCs that spawn on the island. The Battle Pass trailer of the current season revealed the possible BP skins, and gamers anticipated several characters on the island as NPCs.

1) Slone's Pulse rifle

Dr. Slone made her first appearance to the public in the Season 7 Battle Pass trailer. Shortly after that, she was added as an NPC boss. It was revealed that Dr. Slone carries one Fortnite Season 7 mythic weapon.

I was sneaking my way around the underground compound in Corny Complex and I noticed that Slone will just chill and nom on a mini pizza (Lazarbeam emote) if she is left undisturbed. #Fortnite #Fortography #FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion #DrSlone #Emote #Lazarbeam pic.twitter.com/a6f7iLL5Ow — Poison Prezz (@HPR_PREZ) July 4, 2021

Dr. Slone spawns near the center of the island in the Corny Complex POI. She carries a special rifle, known as Slone's Pulse rifle. Getting hold of it can be a bit tricky, as eliminating her can be pretty difficult.

Dr. Slone can teleport, and she summons two clones to fight with her. Therefore, gamers usually fight 1v3 battles, and it is advisable to carry adequate ammunition before engaging in a duel with this NPC.

2) Zyg and Choppy Fortnite Season 7 mythic weapon

Zyg and Choppy have recently been added to the island. These NPCs can be found in the Hydro 16 POI, located right of the Slurry Swamp.

Patch Notes (image by @postboxpat):



- ZYG AND CHOPPY are back with his Mythic Ray Gun

- Alien Nanites are ingame

- Holy Hedges is now Holy Hatchery and it now has a no gravity zone that will spread to the other houses in Holy and soon Holy Hatchery will be all a No Gravity Zone! pic.twitter.com/Y6k7AQygPW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

Zyg and Choppy carry a mythical ray gun that can be deadly when handled with precision. Luckily, they do not summon any clone to assist them.

However, the POI consists of an Alien Parasite, and gamers should maintain a safe distance from it. These beings are not deadly, though, as they only reduce health to 60 once attached to gamers' heads.

