Fortnite Season 7: New Inflate-A-Bull allows players to carry infinite items in their inventory

The Inflate-A-Bull item in Fortnite has once again grabbed the spotlight. Gamers have noticed a certain glitch when using this item and have been enjoying using it to their advantage.

Glitches in Fortnite are nothing new. OG Loopers will confirm that the game has had glitches ever since it was first released back in 2017. Fortnite season 7 has stood out from the rest due to regular content updates and hotfixes. However, the developers have been unable to patch every glitch in one go.

The recent glitch involving the Inflate-A-Bull is a new addition and allows gamers to possess infinite items in the game.

I present to you the new and improved Inflate-A-Bull trailer! Roll down hills, Bounce like crazy and be impervious to fire!🙂🐄



Had tons of fun creating this on stream! Thanks to everyone that helped ♥️@FortniteGame @FNCreate @DonaldMustard #Fortnite #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/LtUKcv4dNn — Blanky (@ImBlanky) July 24, 2021

Fortnite Season 7: Inflate-A-Bull increases inventory storage space

Since storage space is limited in Fortnite, gamers need to invest wisely upon ammunition and weapons. Often gamers face the issue of having fewer bullets during the final circles.

Many have even expressed their desire to have infinite storage space. It seems that the wishes have been granted thanks to the recent glitch that surfaced in Fortnite.

To trigger this glitch in Fortnite Season 7, gamers need to follow certain steps. The necessary element of this glitch is the Inflate-A-Bull, and gamers need not one but two of the items to trigger it.

Gamers will be required to pick up the Inflate-A-Bull and switch on the "Hold to swap/pickup" settings. Once the settings have been changed, gamers will be required to swap the Inflate-A-Bull with the second one.

Once it is done, gamers will need to pick up the duplicate Inflate-A-Bull. Gamers will know if the item is a duplicate when it shows zero in their Fortnite inventory.

After that, gamers need to pick the items by simply swapping the Inflate-A-Bull. The inventory won't ever fill up and gamers can stock weapons, bullets and consumables to last the match.

These types of glitches heavily influence the result of the match. It is evident that gamers with abundant supplies will have the upper hand during survival and 1v1 face offs. Therefore, gamers can expect Epic to fix the Inflate-A-Bull glitch in Fortnite very soon.

Gamers are advised to drop onto the island and try the glitch out before it gets patched in the upcoming Fortnite updates.

Edited by Gautham Balaji