Fortnite Season 7 new playlist design leaks ahead of time

Fortnite Season 7 has been hyping up gamers ever since it was rolled out on June 8th. The Alien-themed season has offered a lot of excitement and thrill for players. The developers have maintained the quality of Fortnite Season 7 by rolling out regular updates and hotfixes.

Fortnite Season 7 already underwent significant changes, thanks to two major updates. While Fortnite update v17.10 rolled out major changes in terms of gameplay, v17.20 focused primarily on other aspects, including cosmetics, in-game items, and other modes.

Following two back-to-back massive updates, gamers were left wondering what more to expect in Fortnite Season 7. It was recently revealed that Epic is working to make further changes to Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks

In recent years, all the updates that have been rolled out have either changed the map, implemented new aspects to the map, or have added new POIs and NPCs and made significant changes to the Item Shop.

The recent Fortnite Season 7 leaks, however, indicates a major change that will be reflected in the game in the distant future. It was recently revealed that Epic is working on changing the Fortnite playlist menu.

Epic is working on a new playlist selection menu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ADsTKyRYtD — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 21, 2021

Data miners have revealed that the developers will roll out a new format for the Fortnite playlist menu. However, it will take some time to be released, and gamers can expect the change to be reflected in the latter half of the year.

A few weeks ago, popular data miners also revealed that Epic has been working diligently to bring a new Social section to Fortnite. It is anticipated that both the changes will be rolled out at the same time.

HD Screenshot:



Just like the social menu, my prediction is that it'll release towards the end of this season or next season! pic.twitter.com/NqggEaupW0 — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) July 21, 2021

The developers are leaving no stone unturned to make Fortnite Season 7 as one of the best ever in the history of the game. The recent v17.20 update has solidified this claim.

Epic has rolled out several new cosmetics and bundles for the Item Shop. A new weapon was added to the game that works on the principle of gravity. Several new LTMs were introduced so that players could engage themselves in action in case the Battle Royale mode becomes a tad bit boring.

The most recent revelation that has surprised players is the introduction of Ferrari sportscars to the game. New vehicles have been added as part of the collaboration between Epic and Ferrari.

Ever since the news broke the internet, gamers have been keeping busy dropping onto the island with new Item Shop cosmetics and taking a sweet ride in the Italian sportscars.

