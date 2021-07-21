Fortnite Season 7 could see the return of 'The Devourer' in alien form

Loopers are having a gala time exploring the content of the alien-themed Fortnite Season 7. The developers have added a variety of new aspects to the game with regular updates and hotfixes.

Alien activities across the island have kept loopers on their toes ever since Fortnite Season 7 rolled out. Players are eager to learn more about the alien entities in the game, and Epic Games even allowed some of them to be abducted by the Alien Mothership.

Players were also eager to turn into detectives and associate certain characters with the aliens. However, the lack of significant proof gradually rendered these assocations baseless.

A recent revelation has sparked interest, as one of the main antagonists of the Fortnite franchise is probably of alien origin.

Fortnite Season 7: Legendary quest brings the probability of an alien creature to the island

Epic Games recently released the v17.20 update for Fortnite Season 7. The developers rolled out significant changes to the island, including the addition of new cosmetics and new weapons.

The Legendary and Epic quests for Week 7 were also revealed by the developers following the update. One Legendary quest requires players to "Construct a Wooden Hatchery".

It has been revealed that the eggs that are being incubated in the Legendary quest had already featured in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 6. It was reported that these eggs were in the Ice Castle and the Devourer eventually hatched from one of them.

The recent revelations have sparked controversy and players believe that the Devourer is of alien origin.

Discovery Alert! The quest we will have tomorrow is: "Construct a Wooden Hatchery." These eggs that we are incubating are the exact same eggs from CH1.S6 that were in the ice castle where the Devourer eventually emerged. Are we bringing back that creature? Is the Devourer Alien?! pic.twitter.com/zcny2zLqdo — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) July 21, 2021

They speculate that the eggs that will be incubated as a part of the Week 7 Legendary challenge will once again lead to the hatching of the Devourer.

It is quite difficult to completely waive off this possibility. The return of the Devourer would mean the addition of another aspect to Fortnite's storyline.

Many people are making the connection to Hybrid as well that presumedly "hatched" from the eggs. pic.twitter.com/6NgBZz1qcw — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) July 21, 2021

The Devourer used to be one of Fortnite's strongest antagonists. Eventually, it was defeated by Mecha during the Final Showdown event.

The return of the Devourer would mean that another character would be added to the island to restore balance. Therefore, the possibility of another season-ending event is speculated.

Fortnite's 17.20 patch notes reveal that a live event counter will be added to the season. Whether there is a possibility of a season-ending event involving the Devourer will be revealed in the near future.

Edited by Sabine Algur