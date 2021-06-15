Fortnite Season 7: The art of catching running llamas

Epic Games has recently rolled out Fortnite Season 7 with the v17.00 update. The update kicked off the alien-themed season and introduced several new aspects to the game.

The Battle Pass trailer revealed the introduction of new NPCs into the game. Loopers also got to see the mysterious Dr. Slone, who led the attack against the alien invasion.

Fortnite Season 6 saw wild animals being added to the game. Epic continued the streak by adding llamas to BR mode in Season 7.

I found the NEW Fortnite Llamas - They're hilarious! 😂 pic.twitter.com/wf4a9ryQ0P — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) June 8, 2021

Ever since llamas were added to Fortnite, gamers have been wondering how to capture these wild animals. This article will guide gamers on how to easily catch llamas.

Fortnite Season 7: Catching Llamas can be challenging

Llamas are the latest addition to the island. These wild animals spawn randomly across the map, and gamers can encounter them anywhere.

Eliminating Llamas in Fortnite will drop significant loot, including the Exotic Chug Cannon. However, eliminating llamas is not easy as they tend to escape by running away from loopers. These creatures also have the ability to teleport from one point to the other, which makes elimination quite tricky.

Alive Llamas Footage! (Thanks to Sam on Discord) pic.twitter.com/0ds2aKgLlO — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

There are several tricks that loopers can use to eliminate llamas easily. First of all, loopers need to be silent regarding their movement. Llamas will start to escape if they notice any gamer approaching them.

The best way to approach llamas is from behind. Loopers will be required to maintain a stealthy approach. They can crouch and proceed towards llamas in an attempt to not alert them.

Loopers can also take the help of the builds to prevent llamas from escaping. However, gamers will be required to build very high walls and need to do it rapidly.

Llamas have a lot of HP, and eliminating them can be time-consuming. Therefore, it is advisable to carry adequate ammunition. These creatures also drop ammunition when shot, so gamers can pick those drops to reload as well.

The Fortnite Loot Llama's are ALIVE!!! 😆 pic.twitter.com/AwXVdxfaZs — Lilleymeister (@lilleymeister) June 8, 2021

A new weapon has been added to Fortnite, known as the Rail Gun. They are immensely powerful and can eliminate opponents hidden behind walls and ramps with a single shot. Therefore, gamers can use the Rail Gun to eliminate llamas quickly.

It should be noted that even if these animals run away, gamers should follow them around. Llamas can teleport and can disappear if gamers lose sight of them.

