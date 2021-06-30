Fortnite Season 7, Week 4 Epic Challenges leaked: Full list of challenges for July 1st

Several data miners have leaked the Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 Epic Challenges. As a result, gamers have a wonderful opportunity to complete the challenges and grind significant amounts of XP to rank up and unlock the Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass system has changed for Fortnite Season 7. It now features several pages, and each one consists of in-game items and cosmetics.

Fortnite Season 7: Week 4 Epic Challenges revealed

Epic Games releases two sets of challenges every week: Epic and Legendary Challenges.

Usually, the former requires gamers to perform several actions to be completed. On the other hand, the Legendary Challenges focus on completing activities that are pivotal to the storyline of Fortnite.

These challenges are refreshed every week, and gamers have the opportunity to claim a significant amount of XP every seven days.

The v17.10 update has rolled out several changes to the island. Gamers can now be abducted by special UFOs named Abductors. The Alien Mothership has also introduced Alien Parasites to Fortnite, which are usually found latched to the wild animals that spawn on the island.

It was anticipated that the Week 4 Epic Challenges would revolve around these new aspects of the island. This speculation was confirmed when several data miners recently leaked the Epic Challenges.

The Week 4 Epic Challenges for Fortnite Season 7 are:

Deal damage near an Abductor (0/1000) - 30000 XP

Destroy hiding places (0/3) - 30000 XP

Destroy Objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery (0/5) - 30000 XP

Experience low gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership (0/1) - 30000 XP

Hunt an infected animal (0/1) - 30000 XP

Travel in a Saucer (0/1000) - 30000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam (0/1) - 30000 XP

All Week 3, 4, 5 and 6 Epic Challenges! 💜#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/KpFG2fDFYH — 𝙏𝙋𝘼 | 𝙁𝙉 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 (@ThePlatiumAgent) June 22, 2021

Gamers can claim a total of 210,000 XP by completing the Week 4 Epic Challenges.

Fortnite Week 4 Legendary Quests have also been revealed by several data miners. Completing them consists of five challenges and grants an additional 165,000 XP.

Therefore, loopers have the opportunity to claim a total of 375,000 XP by just completing Week 4 Quests in Fortnite Season 7.

