Fortnite Season 8 glitch is allowing players to reload any weapon instantly

Fortnite Season 8 is becoming full of glitches, as every week, a new glitch pops up, allowing players to gain a tactical advantage during a match or earn insane amounts of XP. While Epic Games is mostly quick at patching up bugs, some of them might persist till the end of the season.

While not all glitches are game-breaking, some provide considerable advantages to players performing them. The latest one allows gamers to misuse the reload mechanism of their weapons, allowing them to fire continuously until all the ammo is over.

Loopers are now performing no reload glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

This glitch has been posted by popular Fortnite YouTuber GKI. To perform it, users will need to be in a party with their friends. It can be a duo party, and both players will need to have the same synced emotes.

Synced emotes are the ones that can be performed together inside the game. GKI recommends the Chugga-Chugga emote.

Once inside the game, loopers need to ask their partner to perform the synced emote. They will then have to switch to any weapon and press the emote together button simultaneously. The timing has to be immaculate for the glitch to work.

If everything is done perfectly, users will notice that they do not have to reload their weapons anymore. It looks absurd with the rocket launcher as the huge reload time is negated, and they can simply spam rockets at an insane fire rate.

This glitch does not grant unlimited ammo, so Fortnite players need to be careful when spraying all over the map as they will soon run out of ammo. Furthermore, it is unfair, and they should not abuse it in matches.

Interestingly, a few weeks ago, players could hide inside rocks and be invisible but still shoot at enemies. There is also a Cube Assassin NPC glitch that allows them to play with the unreleased character skin.

Furthermore, loopers exploit multiple XP glitches to progress in the ranks quickly and unlock exclusive content from the Battle Pass. So these bugs need to be ironed out to prevent any unwanted controversies within the community.

