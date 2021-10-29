Fortnite Season 8 glitch turns JB Chimpanski into a pay-to-win skin

J.B. Chimpanski, who has essentially filled Doctor Slone's role this season, is a Fortnite battle pass skin that many players have already acquired. Later on in the Battle Pass, players can unlock a brand new built-in emote for the Space Chimps crossover character.

These two things together, with one more requirement needing to be met, are causing a glitch that is giving J.B. Chimpanski players a significant advantage.

New glitch gives J.B. Chipanski skin a huge advantage in Fortnite

As mentioned, the glitch involves using the J.B. Chimpanski skin (it's unclear if it will or won't work with the different variants that will be unlocked later) and his built-in emote. Players need to find a Shadow Stone, which is located at all of the alien crash sites.

Players can then consume a Shadow Stone and do the built-in emote that can be unlocked for J.B. Chimpanski. The Fortnite glitch is not possible without the built-in emote. The Monkey Mosh emote won't play while in shadow form, but once players leave shadow form (they should leave immediately after clicking the emote rather than waiting it out), they'll have a significant advantage.

The Monkey Mosh emote isn't inherently traversal, but once Fortnite players have used it in shadow form, they'll be able to drink heals while moving. While not at a tremendous speed, the ability to continue moving forward while healing is huge.

J.B. Chimpanski's built-in emote isn't available until page 9. Image via Epic Games

Most players will hide or build to heal, but they always have to stop moving. This can leave them vulnerable. So, being able to move forward and heal is a huge advantage. At the very least, a moving target is much more difficult to hit than a crouched, motionless target.

This can be game-changing and also save materials since players won't have to build themselves in to heal. They can continue walking forward and drinking their mini shields. The glitch is active, but it likely won't stay that way forever, so J.B. Chimpanski skin owners should take advantage while they can.

