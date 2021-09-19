Fortnite Season 8 leak reveals 'Golden Cube' event that could result in unreal map changes

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has just started, and there are a ton of leaks already that suggest what is coming soon. With the Cubes looking menacing on the island, players are uncertain about what is going to happen. However, the recent leaks are somewhat spelling out the upcoming events in the game.

Yesterday, popular Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey posted about an upcoming 'Guava' event in the datafiles. While it is clear that 'Guava' is a codename similar to 'Kiwi,' which was given to Operation Skyfire, nobody knows what this event is about.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



However, the Cubes have started moving in the Fortnite island, and it can be expected that something will take place that will change the map and the course of the season.

What can be expected out of the 'Golden Cube' event in Fortnite Season 8?

While nothing is confirmed, the movement of the Cubes on the island affirms that there has to be an event when the Cubes come together with the Gold Cube in Zero Point.

The Queen Cube or the Golden Cube spoke to the players in the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass trailer. It did not have anything to say that would make it appear friendly. The Golden Cube wants to destroy the island, similar to what Kevin the Cube had done a long while back.

This event might also lead to multiple map changes that Epic Games has been holding on to by not revealing everything at the beginning of the season. The community has been pleading for a significant map change, and this upcoming event might make it a reality.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



The theory is all the purple cubes will get together with the Golden Cube and unleash hell upon the island. The Cube Awakening process has already started, and players will soon be able to view the Golden Cube rise in the air and interact with the purple cubes via energy beams. Below is a leaked image of the process.

FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🧊 @FortTory The Golden Cube awakening the Purple Cube EARLY LOOK!



There is also the question of Bluevin, the Blue Cube who was rebooted by the players during Operation Skyfire and now sits quietly in the mountains. Bluevin is the only non-hostile cube on the island that the community is aware of. Will Bluevin help players in the fight against the Golden Cube and its army? That is the question of the hour, and Fortnite players will have to wait for more intel to get out before any assumptions can be made sure.

