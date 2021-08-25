Fortnite Season 8 leak reveals new map location that will lead to an alternate dimension

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is on its last lap, but more exciting things await loopers in the end game fight between the Imagined Order and the aliens on the island.

An anonymous leaker on Reddit had provided a load of leaks over a month ago, and most have turned out to be accurate. The same leaker is back again with another leak dump, and this time, the intel is about how Season 7 will end.

There are multiple leaks about the upcoming "Skyfire" live event, supposed to hold a countdown for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 from September 9.

However, the leaker has also confirmed that Season 8 will see a new POI called "Sideways" that will take Fortnite players to an alternate dimension. This new content leak happened a few weeks ago, and there was speculation that it was inspired by the popular Netflix show Stranger Things.

Sideways in Fortnite Season 8 might be inspired by the "Upside Down"

As Season 8 draws closer, the above speculation seems to be coming true. However, this will not be the first time Fortnite has collaborated with Stranger Things.

In 2019, Fortnite players started noticing strange portals appearing on the map, and they were able to teleport themselves through these portals.

However, it seems like there will now be a POI where loopers can go and visit an alternate dimension, which the leaks are calling Sideways. In the show, this alternate dimension is known as "Upside Down."

In this dimension, almost every plant and animal is connected to a single brain, belonging to the Mind Flayer. The entire Upside Down is a single breathing macro-organism that exists on the same plane but in a different dimensional reality.

Loopers have to wait a while before there is any intel on how Fortnite plans to implement this different dimension on the map and how much the new mechanics will affect the regular game.

With Misty Meadows rumored to be demolished at the end of Season 7, there is a chance the POI might be situated there in the new season.

