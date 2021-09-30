Fortnite Season 8 XP buff explained: How to level up fast and earn more XP

Fortnite players lamented the fact that Chapter 2 Season 8 was such a grind. The amount of XP earned for completing challenges and other activities was so low that players generally had to spend a lot more time in the game to level up than they normally would.

It was frustrating for many and it led them to play Impostors Mode, where the XP was more free-flowing. However, Epic Games nerfed that in order to get more people to play battle royale.

As of now, Fortnite has buffed the current XP numbers for other challenges and battle royale activities in the 18.10 update. It seems they heard the cries from the player base and decided to honor them. Here's what they changed.

Fortnite buffs XP numbers in 'Battle Royale'

Completing the Fortnite daily quests gives almost double the amount of XP that it awarded previously. The original number is up from 51K XP to 90K XP. New and future character punchcards will award 150K XP instead of just 80K XP.

Punch cards have received quite the XP buff for Fortnite Season 8. (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, shared quests will now give a little more XP. It will also reward players with Gold Bars and Team Rumble has also had XP rewards added to its quests. Weekly punchcards, however, have had a slight XP reduction, so as to offset the potential damage from not completing them. Overall, these changes have been more than welcome.

Players who previously struggled to advance in the battle pass are taking advantage of these XP boosts. The final page's rewards, including Carnage and his accompanying cosmetics are attainable now more than ever. Players are definitely appreciative of the new buff.

dadguykek @dadguykek thank you fortnite for the xp buff :) thank you fortnite for the xp buff :) https://t.co/Ejnnsxg4Yq

While the season has been underway for a while, it's not too late to start leveling up and earning coveted battle pass rewards like Fabio Sparklemane and Carnage. Thanks to the XP buff, players will now have a much easier time getting to the rewards they want.

