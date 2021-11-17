Fortnite secretly unvaults Golf Carts in Chapter 2 Season 8

The very first vehicle to be introduced in Fortnite was a golf cart. These were brought in as a result of the events of Chapter 1 Season 4, in which rifts began pulling elements from the real world (and other places) into Fortnite.

Drift, a human person, and golf carts came and became a mainstay of Fortnite. After that, several different vehicles made their debuts, but golf carts never returned. Until now, that is.

Golf carts made their Fortnite debut with Drift, who came in from a rift in Season 4. Image via Epic Games

It's unclear as to how this happened and since there's no official word from Epic Games, this could be a glitch or an accident. Regardless, several players are reporting that they're coming across them, which begs the question: are there golf carts in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Are there golf carts in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Well, regardless of what Epic Games intended, the answer here is yes. Whether it was an accident, glitch, or intentional surprise, the first ever Fortnite vehicle has made a return. However, one player did find one in the water at Risky Reels, so it's clear that they're in the game.

Another player found one inside Risky Reels, which may or may not be a coincidence. Either way, Fortnite players can find a golf cart in the game and Risky Reels seems to be the best place to go find them.

Even HYPEX has reported many players coming across them, so there's a good chance that the golf carts are in everyone's games. There doesn't appear to be a glitch which needs to be exploited to use them, they're just appearing normally.

HYPEX @HYPEX Multiple people are finding the Golf Cart in their games 🤔 (via @djelectromonkey 's youtube video) Multiple people are finding the Golf Cart in their games 🤔 (via @djelectromonkey's youtube video) https://t.co/NffAd9Z97X

This is the first time in a long time that a non-car vehicle has been added to the game. Drift Boards, Planes, Ballers and Quad Crashers have all been missing from Fortnite for a long time. With cars and trucks in the mix, it seemed unlikely that any of them would return, but with golf carts returning, it certainly opens the door.

