Fortnite Short Nite 2 featuring Gildedguy to kick off on 23rd July

Epic Games recently released the much-needed v17.20 update for Fortnite Season 7. Apart from fixing minor in-game issues, they have also rolled out additional new features to the game.

The developers have been successful in keeping gamers glued due to the frequent updates and new in-game items being added on a regular basis.

The most recent update included several new cosmetics and bundles. A new weapon has also been added to the game along with other in-game items and LTMs. This new update along with the new items that were added to the game certainly surprised gamers. However, the surprise was far from over as they also released a major piece of information regarding Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Short Nite returns for the second time this year

After rolling out a bunch of new items, Epic is now on the verge of hosting the second edition of its short film festival. The event has been named Short Nite 2 as the first edition was hosted earlier this year.

Get ready for another round of animated shorts on the Big Screen



Short Nite 2 comes to Party Royale starting at 2 PM ET on July 23



Catch online shorts made by up-and-coming creators from around the world including the premiere of @GildedguyArt Gets Up!https://t.co/s4wqQ3aplv pic.twitter.com/NMXqa9QdzA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 20, 2021

Fortnite Short Nite 2 will feature a handful of animated shorts from various content creators. It will also feature an animated segment of the Gildedguy character.

This latest Short Nite includes a variety of shorts that are comedic, rhythmic, and action-packed. Included in the schedule are two shorts from the full-of-action Gildedguy saga, including the world premiere of the next entry Gildedguy Gets Up! (featuring music by Emma Stevens).

Fortnite Short Nite 2 will commence on July 23rd, at 2 PM ET. Gamers who are unable to join the event at the very beginning have the liberty to join anytime they like as the short films will be played non-stop until July 25th, 2 PM ET.

Fortnite Short Nite 2 will premiere on Party Royale mode. The entire runtime of the event is around 40 minutes, therefore gamers can login anytime they like and enjoy the show without facing any major issues.

My favourite skins from the recent update are GildedGuy and Pepper Thorne. I’ll need to get them at some point! #Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/bfs4vdchZM — Nitro-Spidey: Snake Eyes hype | BLM (@NitroSpidey) July 21, 2021

Epic has released the Gildedguy bundle in the Item Shop following the v17.20 update. The bundle will be available in the Item Shop on July 22nd, from 8 PM ET onwards. The latest bundle will also feature the Gildedguy cosmetic along with the Slush Fighter Cape Back Bling and Stellapen Smashpack Pickaxe.

