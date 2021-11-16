Fortnite to temporarily shut down as leak confirms Black Hole event in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players should be convinced of the arrival of Chapter 3 as multiple leaks suggest Chapter 2 Season 9 is not coming to the game in any possible future. From new mechanics to map leaks, all indications point to Fortnite going through a drastic change that can only be explained by beginning a new "chapter".

Furthermore, there is enough evidence from dataminers that suggest Chapter 3 is a reality, similar to one that will soon be destroyed by the Cube Queen at the end of Season 8.

However, bringing in all this change will require a significant amount of time, and leakers have provided evidence that Fortnite might be temporarily made unavailable across the world in order for developers to incorporate new content in store for Chapter 3.

Black Hole event will shut down Fortnite for at least two days at the end of Season 8

The popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has posted that Fortnite will temporarily be made unavailable for all players after the end of Season 8. The "black hole" downtime will be longer than usual as the Chapter 3 update is a massive one and players will be rejoining the game in a fresh new way.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

Therefore, the start date for Fortnite Chapter 3 is December 7, 2021. Season 8 will come to an end with a live event on December 5 and the game will be shut down for that entire day and into December 6. The leak happened after multiple screenshots of the "The End" playlist were leaked on Twitter earlier today.

HYPEX @HYPEX I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th I was just waiting for the playlist or anything to get leaked so I can talk about this. Also it was ALWAYS obvious because the season ends on December 5th & updates only happen on Tuesdays which is the 7th

According to the leakers, this playlist is for the upcoming Season 8 live event that will finally conclude Chapter 2 of Fortnite.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker Encrypted Event Playlist?

This playlist is encrypted and doesn't show up on PC, The name is probably a placeholder Encrypted Event Playlist?This playlist is encrypted and doesn't show up on PC, The name is probably a placeholder https://t.co/ymsZmxGo12

There are multiple encrypted files that were found after the most recent update. The community believes some of these files are related to the Season 8 live event which will see the Cube Queen reveal herself to lay waste to Fortnite island.

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN



pak1000: 148KB

pak1001: 2,66MB

pak1003: 27MB

pak1004: 1,2MB

pak1005: 10MB

pak1006: 3MB

pak1007: 318MB

pak1008: 603KB

pak1009: 2,3MB

pak1010: 2MB

pak1011: 27MB

pak1012: 15MB

pak1013: 8MB

pak1014: 300KB

pak1015: 274KB



via All new Encrypted Paks this updatepak1000: 148KBpak1001: 2,66MBpak1003: 27MBpak1004: 1,2MBpak1005: 10MBpak1006: 3MBpak1007: 318MBpak1008: 603KBpak1009: 2,3MBpak1010: 2MBpak1011: 27MBpak1012: 15MBpak1013: 8MBpak1014: 300KBpak1015: 274KBvia @BRLeaks_ES All new Encrypted Paks this updatepak1000: 148KBpak1001: 2,66MBpak1003: 27MBpak1004: 1,2MBpak1005: 10MBpak1006: 3MBpak1007: 318MBpak1008: 603KBpak1009: 2,3MBpak1010: 2MBpak1011: 27MBpak1012: 15MBpak1013: 8MBpak1014: 300KBpak1015: 274KBvia @BRLeaks_ES

More leaks are expected to surface in the coming days for players to look out for. Dataminers seem to be hard at work to reveal all Chapter 3 details before Epic Games can officially announce the massive news.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee