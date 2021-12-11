Fortnite Spider-Man Mythic item causes Epic Games' servers to crash worldwide

The anticipation of the Spider-Man web shooters in Fortnite has caused the servers to crash.

Epic Games is typically good with keeping Fortnite servers up and running or at least informing players of downtown that is coming with maintenance. Something unexpected happened.

The addition of the Mythic Spider-Man item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 saw the Battle Royale and Epic Games' servers crash and burn, either due to popularity or an error with the item.

Epic Games' Fortnite servers crash after adding Spider-Man Mythic item

It was less than one hour after the Spider-Man Mythic web shooters were patched into Fortnite Chapter 3 that they were patched out. The Fortnite Status Twitter account let everyone know the game was having issues.

So, it isn't confirmed if it was the amount of players joining to try and use the item that caused the crash or if it was the item itself. Whatever the case may be, Fortnite and the Epic Games servers went down.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus



We will let you know when they are re-enabled.



We have disabled Spider-man's web-shooters while we investigate this issue.

The Spider-Man item has been removed from Fortnite for the time being as the issue is being investigated. When the item will be added back to the game is uncertain at this point.

At least some players are having fun with the crash. One Twitter user decided to mimic notable Spider-Man critic J. Jonah Jameson and what his thoughts would be about Spider-Man crashing Fortnite.

Kevin 11 @TSeannator J Jona Jameson: This is just in I told you Spiderman is a menace 1st he thinks that he can go web slinging and fight the criminals he created then shut me up and now cause The Loop and crash Fortnite that's ridiculous I'm putting a Bounty on that menace permanently! lmao J Jona Jameson: This is just in I told you Spiderman is a menace 1st he thinks that he can go web slinging and fight the criminals he created then shut me up and now cause The Loop and crash Fortnite that's ridiculous I'm putting a Bounty on that menace permanently! lmao

A handful of players were able to get their hands on the Mythic Spider-Man web shooters in Fortnite before the servers crashed and the item was taken out completely.

As one user notes, it was fun while it lasted. Hopefully this disruption will extend the crossover with Spider-Man and the web shooters will remain in Fortnite for longer than originally intended to make up for it.

It doesn't seem like the item was "gamebreaking" in the way some players use the term. It isn't the Infinity Blade, where it was an overpowered weapon that needed to be removed for competitive integrity.

Instead, it truly seems like an accidental error on the part of Epic Games that caused this item to crash the game. Expect it to be added back soon, but don't be surprised if it takes a little while.

