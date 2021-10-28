Fortnite SpiderMan skin may be a Playstation exclusive, say chapter 2 season 9 leaks

Fortnite leakers are going overboard with the leaks at the moment. While some seem too ridiculous to be accurate, Epic Games has proved time and again that when it comes to collaborations, they can make anything a reality.

While Naruto is yet to be released in the game, Chapter 2 Season 9 leaks suggest that SpiderMan is finally coming to the island. However, there might be a twist in this tale that will make a lot of players unhappy.

After multiple Marvel heroes are making their way inside Fortnite, it seems like it is finally time for the superhero teenager from Queens to fly around the island.

Anonymous leaker hints SpiderMan collab coming to Fortnite with an exclusive deal

Leaks from an anonymous leaker have been posted on Twitter by multiple accounts. It claims that Sony and Epic Games are currently engaging in talks to bring Spidey to Fortnite in Season 9. However, Epic Games apparently wants to make the outfit a PlayStation exclusive. This would mean PlayStation users in Fortnite will be able to avail the skin.

#Fortnite Once again looking back at the old leaks.... Read what season 9 has in store, and then what the chapter 3 description says. KNIGHTS it lines up perfect! Once again looking back at the old leaks.... Read what season 9 has in store, and then what the chapter 3 description says. KNIGHTS it lines up perfect! #Fortnite https://t.co/DXn6eShBK4

This is bound to make many others in the Fortnite community unhappy as SpiderMan is a beloved character and every player would like a chance to own the outfit. Players have been waiting for the skin to be released in the game for the longest time. This leak has struck the wrong chord with some players, especially those without a PlayStation console.

With the global shortage of consoles, it is frustrating for any player to try and grab a PS5 released way back in November last year. However, with the third installment of the Spiderman movie coming soon, the Spiderman outfit will probably follow the same lines as the Venom outfit released this season.

nollobandz🏔 @nollobandz not a prediction at all, just dreaming for a fortnite x spiderman nwh collab. also **SPOILERS** if you've been avoiding the leaks:



hoping that whenever they reveal that all 3 spider-men are in the movie, fort announces a collab! with all 3 spiderman suits coming to the game😭🔥 not a prediction at all, just dreaming for a fortnite x spiderman nwh collab. also **SPOILERS** if you've been avoiding the leaks:hoping that whenever they reveal that all 3 spider-men are in the movie, fort announces a collab! with all 3 spiderman suits coming to the game😭🔥 https://t.co/B1YqxC2Fun

Players can only hope that Epic Games will consider the community before deciding SpiderMan to be a PlayStation exclusive, as suggested by the anonymous leaker.

