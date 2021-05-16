Fortnite Spire Challenges glitched for many, players unable to claim rewards and XP after completion

Fortnite Spire challenges are facing major glitches in Fortnite Season 6. Gamers have spoken out on this issue and expressed their discontent over their inability to claim XPs after completing the challenge.

Epic Games has addressed this issue and is expected to patch the glitch soon. This article dives into the details of the glitch and the publisher's response.

Epic working to fix the Fortnite Spire challenges glitch

Fortnite players often bring out issues with glitches in the game. Some glitches prove to be amusing as they display certain anomalies in the game. However, glitches like the recent one tend to displease gamers and receive hefty criticism.

The recent Fortnite Spire challenge requires gamers to complete various challenges and finally defeat Glyph Master Raz NPC located in the main Spire. Completing the Fortnite Raz challenge will grant gamers XPs that need to be claimed.

There seems to be a glitch in Fortnite as gamers have claimed that they cannot claim the rewards and XPs. Epic noticed the issue and quickly flagged it for inspection. The developers released an official statement assuring gamers that they are currently working on fixing Fortnite Spire challenges.

We’re continuing to investigate players being unable to progress Spire Quests.



Please note: For steps like "Return to Raz," he has a special dialogue option that must be selected to move forward.https://t.co/sBQl6v4yHk — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 15, 2021

However, it is unknown when the issue will be fixed, and gamers will claim the rewards and XPs from Fortnite Spire challenges.

Gamers have often wondered how to get purple Raz in Fortnite. The final challenge of the Fortnite Spire is to defeat the Raz NPC at the main Spire. However, this NPC boss is quite challenging to beat, and gamers are advised to carry adequate ammunition with them.

Gamers might think defeating the Raz NPC will grant them the purple Raz skin as a Fortnite Spire challenge reward. However, there are a few things that are required to get hold of the purple Raz.

I have a Problem



the spire quest is not displayed to me. pic.twitter.com/2cZP8DTwEk — SiscoFN (@sisco_fn) May 14, 2021

The Raz skin unlocks at tier 50. Therefore, gamers are required to unlock it by reaching tier 50. Aside from this, gamers should also possess the Battle Pass, which costs 950 V-Bucks. Upon completing these tasks, complete all the Fortnite Spire challenges to claim the purple Raz skin.

Gamers are advised to wait patiently for Epic to finish off with their work. As soon as the glitch is fixed, players will be able to log in and claim the Fortnite Spire challenge rewards and XPs.