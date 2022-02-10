Fortnite 'Summer Umbrella' concept places a real-life relish into the game 

The Fortnite community is always on its feet suggesting new concepts that can be included in the game. From future map concepts to outfits and other cosmetics, the community provides a lot of options and variety. These concepts can be viewed on official forums on social media, including the official sub-reddit of Fortnite.

A summer cosmetic concept with cocktail umbrellas was posted on Reddit by a user called shu359. These umbrellas will act as gliders and players will have multiple color choices.

These umbrellas represent decorations added to fancy drinks worldwide and are a great representation of the summer season.

The post garnered a lot of attention and multiple other players in the community came forward with their opinions and suggestions about the colorful umbrellas.

Players want umbrellas in Fortnite to work as gliders or pickaxes

The umbrella concept started a detailed discussion in the comments section of the post. While some blatantly stated that the concept was a poor one, most of the loopers supported it and stated it would make a great addition to their cosmetic inventory.

One commentator suggested that Epic Games should add umbrellas according to the seasons in the game. It will bring the best vibe for the players to enjoy each season and all the events that come along with it.

Umbrellas are special to many players and some prefer to use them in Battle Royale mode over the gliders in the game. There are already multiple umbrella styles in the game and adding these decorative yet pretty umbrellas would definitely be a hit in the community.

Tancels @yourmomgames Did they ever make other umbrella skins in #Fortnite ? Because it’s my favorite glider but it’s the plain one you get once you pew pew mfkers. Did they ever make other umbrella skins in #Fortnite ? Because it’s my favorite glider but it’s the plain one you get once you pew pew mfkers. https://t.co/oGV1thci28

There were also suggestions to use the umbrella like a pickaxe. The one below, suggested concepts of umbrella pickaxes that also work as gliders in the game.

Aqua @JustCallMeAqua

“Mickylee” & “Jubilee”

“The watermelon twins: him, her photographer; her, a fruit fashion influencer.”

With the Backbling “Melon Pack”

And the Pickaxe “Mellonbrella”

The Pickaxe can also be used as an Umbrella Glider!

#fortnite [Outfit Concepts]“Mickylee” & “Jubilee”“The watermelon twins: him, her photographer; her, a fruit fashion influencer.”With the Backbling “Melon Pack”And the Pickaxe “Mellonbrella”The Pickaxe can also be used as an Umbrella Glider! #fortnite concept #FortniteChapter3 [Outfit Concepts]“Mickylee” & “Jubilee”“The watermelon twins: him, her photographer; her, a fruit fashion influencer.”With the Backbling “Melon Pack”And the Pickaxe “Mellonbrella”The Pickaxe can also be used as an Umbrella Glider!#fortnite #fortniteconcept #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/kxvk7t4Dq8

While it is up to Epic Games to decide whether these concepts will make it to the Item Shop or as free rewards in the game, there is no doubt that umbrella gliders are a novelty and players would like more innovative concepts of the same.

