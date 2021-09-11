Fortnite Sway emote: How does it look when synced?

Fortnite Season 7 is about to end and Season 8 will take over after a massive live event, which has been codenamed "Operation: Sky Fire". Players will witness a final fight between the Imagined Order and the invading aliens, and things are expected to get messy.

However, before this season can conclude, players have an Item Shop refresh. This will bring new cosmetics for them to check out and purchase in exchange for V-Bucks. It will include two new Icon Series emotes. Icon Series emotes are usually inspired by viral dances or famous personalities.

Fortnite launches two new emotes that will definitely be a rage in the game

The Fortnite Item Shop has two new emotes called Sway and Gloss. Both are dances inspired by popular movement artist and robotic dancer, Popping John and Tim Salaz. Sway is a synced emote that will set players back by 500 V-Bucks. Gloss is also priced at 500 V-Bucks, but it is not a synced emote.

Make your move and pass it on.



Grab the new Gloss and Sway Emotes with these silky smooth dance moves by @poppin_john and @randmvisionhd pic.twitter.com/8RmCELdOAi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 11, 2021

The best part about the Sway Icon Series emote is that it involves two players. Since it is a synced emote, if done correctly, it will look like the characters are in a dance-off. Fortnite players familiar with Popping John's videos will recognize the pattern and his signature moves.

Below is a video that demonstrates what the new synced emote will look like in Fortnite.

This emote will surely take over Fortnite and may be used as a victory dance when players eliminate enemies together as a team. Since it can only be performed by two Fortnite players at a time, this emote might become very popular in duos.

A new skin called "Brainstorm" has also been released with the two new emotes. At first glance, it is a fascinating skin that has a brain with eyes in a jar on top of a human body. However, players who wish to purchase this unique skin will need to spend 1200 V-Bucks. The Brainstorm skin also comes with a back bling, called Inter-Vertebral Implant.

Edited by Sabine Algur