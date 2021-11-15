Fortnite: 'The Foundation' skin is now more popular than Shakespeare, shows new survey

There should be no doubt as to the popularity that Fortnite possesses. It has had a tremendous run in the gaming world. Since 2017, it has arguably become the most recognizable game of all. It has transcended the battle royale genre and become a staple of the current culture.

Over the years, a lot of people have at least tried Fortnite, and that's evident in a new survey. According to this survey, Fortnite's The Foundation skin has become more recognizable than Shakespeare himself.

New survey says Shakespeare is less recognizable than a Fortnite skin

A survey conducted among Gen Z respondents states that they were more likely to recognize The Foundation skin than they were to recognize the great William Shakespeare.

This comes as a bit of a surprise because even though it is Gen Z, Gen Z is still in school. Most of them are in high school, where Shakespeare's plays are read more frequently. Plays like Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Macbeth are all iconic, and most people would be familiar with at least a few of them.

What Shakespeare looks like is becoming less and less known

However, to be fair to Gen Z, even people who have read those plays and studied Shakespeare before might have difficulty recognizing what he looks like. He lived in the 1500s, so it's not unreasonable.

The fact that Fortnite skins are more recognizable to young people is a testament to the popularity of Fortnite, not an indictment on Shakespeare or Gen Z. It's not embarrassing for Gen Z members not to know what Shakespeare looked like. It's also not embarrassing for Shakespeare that time has progressed so far that he is no longer recognizable.

Fortnite is extremely popular, and that's especially true among young people. The same can't quite be said for Shakespeare, and that shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone. It shouldn't be weaponized against Gen Z, either.

