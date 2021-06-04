Fortnite: The pickaxe of 'sweats' returns to the itemshop after 1000 days

Fortnite has added a cosmetic item to the item shop after 1000 days. The Lucha bundle is back in the shop and contains the Piledriver pickaxe. First released on 20 July 2018, this pickaxe was the premier choice of all the sweats in the game.

The Lucha bundle also offers two of the sweatiest skins in Fortnite. Dynamo and Masked Fury were the go-to outfits for all the pros in Chapter 1, Season 5. Dynamo has appeared in the item shop a few other times, but Masked Fury usually makes an appearance with his female counterpart.

However, Fortnite has specifically highlighted the Piledriver, as it is back in the game after 1000 days. Players who missed out on previous chances to buy the pickaxe can go ahead and purchase it to terrify opponents on the island.

Piledriver was initially released under the price tag of 800 V-bucks. Fortnite has now unvaulted this pickaxe after a long time, but it comes as part of the Lucha bundle.

Check out the gameplay for the Piledriver with the Masked Fury outfit in the video below.

The item shop also released a new character skin today - the Spire Immortal. It is priced at 1500 V-bucks and comes with its own custom trail.

The Spire's power leaves a dark and unforgettable (but easily interchangeable) mark. pic.twitter.com/JIsWqda9br — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 4, 2021

Players can couple the character with a matching pickaxe, which also came out today, called the Spire Shard. The pickaxe will set the player back with 1200 V-bucks.

What does the Lucha Bundle offer in Fortnite?

Apart from the fan favorite Dynamo skin and the Piledriver pickaxe, players can also purchase the rare Masked Fury outfit with the bundle. The skin is quite rare and most Fortnite players have not seen this skin in the game for a long time.

It also comes with a matching Libre glider. Players can purchase the entire bundle for just 1000 V-bucks, as Fortnite is offering a generous 1800 V-bucks discount on all cosmetics.

