Fortnite Travis Scott skin may return in August, suggest new rumors

It seems that Epic Games wants to break every limit and make Fortnite Season 7 the best season ever. The developer is leaving no stones unturned to keep gamers engaged within the loop.

After the recent revelation of the possibility of a Fortnite Ariana Grande concert happening in the game, another major leak has indicated the potential of the return of a popular in-game skin.

Fortnite Season 7 has already shown streaks of brilliance with the introduction of the Cosmic Summer event, followed by the much-awaited LeBron James iconic outfit. However, the recent revelations have excited gamers beyond measure.

Fortnite Season 7: Travis Scott returns to the Item Shop in August

Over the years, Fortnite has collaborated with some of the most famous names in the entertainment industry. Some of these collab events did exceptionally well and have stuck with users ever since.

One such collaboration was with Travis Scott. Epic conducted a live Travis Scott concert in the game a few seasons ago that became a huge success.

It was recently revealed that the popular rapper could return to Fortnite soon. Apparently, August is the month for the release of his upcoming single. Hence, it is rumored that the popular Fortnite Travis Scott skin will be returning to the Item Shop following this release.

Rumors suggest that August will be Travis Scott's chosen month for his New Single and his possible return to Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/zmkajAlXMC — New Last Reality l Fortnite News (@NewLastReality) July 17, 2021

The speculation has just started going around social media, but Epic has not confirmed anything. Travis Scott's collaboration generated considerable revenue for Epic, so it won't be surprising to see the publisher collaborating with him once again.

Gamers should also consider the possibility of another Travis Scott live concert to be zero. As mentioned above, Epic might already collaborate with Ariana Grande for an upcoming live concert event.

It is also rumored that the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert has been tested by the officials at Epic headquarters. Therefore, it is pretty tricky to pull off another live event concert in the game at such short notice.

The developer has been delivering hit after hit following the release of Fortnite Season 7. Therefore, players are still hopeful that Epic might include a short live concert along with the Travis Scott skin.

All speculation will be confirmed as soon as the developers reveal anything officially, or the data miners reveal some in-game files regarding the same. Until then, gamers have to wait patiently and explore the existing content in Fortnite Season 7.

Edited by Ravi Iyer