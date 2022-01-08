Fortnite turns legendary Punjabi song 'Tunak Tunak Tun' into an emote

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 players might be on a high with all the awesome content they have received since the start of the new chapter. Players have been dropping in on record numbers once again as Chapter 3 seems to have revived the game into its former glory. However, a new leak suggests that Fortnite is merging boundaries with new content from non-English speaking parts of the world.

The partnership with TikTok continues in Fortnite as leakers post new intel about a emote coming to Fortnite inspired by a massive Punjabi hit. Based on the latest leaks, the 'Tunak Tunak Tun' dance is coming to Fortnite soon.

The Punjabi single is quite popular on Tiktok as creators worldwide have created short-form videos with classical dance steps inspired by the song's original video on YouTube.

Tunak Tunak Tun finally nails a place on Fortnite after fans asked it for years

The original leak about the hit Punjabi single by Daler Mehndi coming to Fortnite was posted by a Twitter account called @ralisdumb.

Though the leak says Chapter 2 Season 9, it is simply a placeholder in the game files, and it is very common for unreleased items in the game. The song is quite an old one, and it has been a rage on the internet for quite some time. The original YouTube video of the song dates back to nine years ago. Those unaware of the song's existence can listen to it from the video below.

Tunak Tunak Tun is also a famous meme, generating all the laughs via its hilarious dance steps.

This is also not the first time the Fortnite community has demanded that the song be added to Fortnite dances. The Reddit post below dates back to 2020, when the song was a rage on social media.

The comment section of the song on YouTube is now flooding with Fortnite players, some of whom are still having a hard time believing the leak is real. Others are busy figuring out which dance step will make it to the game.

This emote leak is just another example of how Epic Games can bring anything they want to Fortnite, and all the community has to do is ask.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar